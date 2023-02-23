Hundreds of displaced RSE workers rehomed after floods in Hawke’s Bay

Workers at an orchard in Hawke's Bay during the floods caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Lie Tu'imoala

Hundreds of RSE workers displaced in the floods which ravaged parts of Hawke’s Bay have now been rehomed.

Incredible pictures captured RSE workers stranded on roofs and flooded orchards last Tuesday during Cyclone Gabrielle, with many evacuated into emergency accommodation.

Samoan churches and other churches around the Bay have offered emergency housing on church grounds for hundreds of displaced RSE workers.

King’s House Church in Meeanee housed about 340 workers since the floods, and most of those workers have now moved on and been rehomed in more suitable accomodation.

“Of the 340 RSEs [who have stayed here], the majority have gone back into accommodation,” said Charles Faletutulu, a church leader.

RSE workers gather at a building at King's House Church in Napier.

“We are very happy because it gives them that time to get back into normalities and routines.”

One facility alone in Hastings has taken in 120 workers impacted by the floods on a permanent basis in fit-for-purpose accommodation.

Faletutulu said it had been a special time having everyone together at the church, and the RSE workers were welcome back any time, including if they did not feel safe in their new lodgings.

“Our doors are always open and we have told them that.”

About 40 RSE workers remain at the church waiting for suitable accommodation, and all those who left earlier this week were given a brand-new suitcase with at least three changes of clothes, donated by the church community.

RSE workers David Massing (left) and Ephraim Morris are staying at King's House Church in Napier while they wait for a new home.

Employers and Government agencies have been working to find suitable accommodation for RSE workers who still need lodgings.

RSE accommodation provider Thornhill permanently housed 120 workers this week at its accommodation facility in Hastings, the old Angus Hotel.

“We had an extra 120 workers coming in [from Pacific nations]. We immediately stopped them coming, and we offered up those accommodation spots to other employers [impacted by the floods],” Thornhill general manager Nick Bibby said.

“I think the industry has done pretty well in pulling together - we learned a lot through Covid in terms of sharing resources.”

Friends David Massing and Ephraim Morris, both from Vanuatu, were living with six other RSE workers at an orchard in Puketapu when the floods hit.

They slept on the top floor for three nights before being moved into temporary accommodation, as the ground floor was severely flooded.

They are now staying at King’s House Church in Napier.

“The Government are trying to find us somewhere to stay,” Ephraim said.

He said one of the hardest things about the floods had been losing contact with his family back home, not being able to let them know he was okay.

David, a father of two, said the flooding was “scary” and the worst he had ever experienced.

Thousands of RSE workers travel from Pacific nations each year to New Zealand to work in orchards and vineyards.