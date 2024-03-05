Annie Moffett ready for action at the Horse of the Year event in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Annie Moffett ready for action at the Horse of the Year event in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

A tree branch coming down and the threat of strong wind gusts didn’t stop the thousands of horse-mad revellers strutting their stuff at one of New Zealand’s most revered equestrian events on Tuesday.

The iconic Land Rover Horse of the Year event, which costs about $2.5 million to put on, has been cancelled three years on the trot thanks to Covid and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Cross-country, show jumping and dressage events were all on the menu for the eager equestrians over the six days of fun, as well as plenty of food and drink.

Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor was there to capture some of the action on day one of the event’s triumphant return.

Jo Gordon from Hawke's Bay rides in the Mounted Games event at the 2024 Horse of the Year event in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Caitlin Draper (left), Jessie Draper, Alicia Shaw, Pippa Draper and Jess Gullant have travelled from the South Island to compete in one of the Horse of the Year Mounted Games events. Photo / Paul Taylor

A snapped tree branch and the threat of nearby wind at Tomoana Showgrounds didn't detract from the day-one festivities. Photo / Paul Taylor