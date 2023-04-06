Voyager 2022 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay medicinal cannabis clinic opens in Havelock North, doctor surprised at demand for prescriptions

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
Dr Andy Owen, of Cannabis Clinic, with some plants (not the kind you're thinking) at his first brick-and-mortar prescription clinic in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

The appetite Hawke’s Bay has for medicinal cannabis has surprised even the doctor prescribing it.

The cannabis prescription clinic opened in Havelock North at the start of April to allow hundreds of patients across the

