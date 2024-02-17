Hawke’s Bay in brief: Napier ticket wins second division Lotto prize

On Saturday the Lotto balls fell kindly for the holder of a ticket bought in Napier with a second division winner earning $20,708.

A lucky Lotto player who bought their ticket at Napier City Pak’NSave is $20,708 better off.

The second division prize in Saturday night’s draw was sold at the supermarket.

Twelve Lotto players will be toasting a special second division win.

Three lucky players also won Powerball second division, taking their total winnings to $25,925. The winning Powerball second division tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Waikato and Christchurch.

Hawke’s Bay Airport begins celebrations for 60th anniversary year

The Hawke’s Bay Airport has begun celebrating its official 60th anniversary year and its much longer history dating back to the 1930s.

Wendie Harvey, Chair of Hawke’s Bay Airport, says celebrations will happen throughout the year and involve the community.

“We are thrilled to be marking 60 years of connecting people and places, and more than 90 years of history overall. Our airport, which is owned by Napier and Hastings councils and the Crown, and therefore by the people of Hawke’s Bay, is a fantastic asset for our region.

“Every year our airport facilitates around 20,000 aircraft movements from commercial airlines and the general aviation community, and last year passenger numbers rebounded to 640,000 after several years of pandemic impact.”

The airport’s new terminal and Watchman Rd entry reflect its unique location and were especially designed to highlight the adjacent flora and fauna which are such a significant feature of our surrounds, Harvey said.

“It is a wonderful platform to build regional connections and growth as we look forward to the next 60 years of airport developments - greater air connectivity, and developing our planned business park and solar farm.”

The airport’s birthday anniversary celebrations kicked off on Friday with the cutting of a special 60th anniversary cake and commemorative photo in the terminal.

Hawke's Bay Airport began its 60th anniversary celebrations with cake. From left: Te Kaha Hawaikirangi Chair of Mana Ahuriri, Alex Marren COO Air New Zealand, Jon Nichols HBAL Director, Parris Greening General Manager Mana Ahuriri, Jonathan Caddick Vice President Napier Aero Club.

A new historical timeline on the mezzanine floor was unveiled that tells some of the unique stories of the airport from 1931.

A super-sized ‘60′ sign is being installed at the terminal entrance as an ‘Insta’ worthy installation for travellers, customers, and visitors.

There will be other special activities and celebrations throughout the year including a new kids’ play area, with festivities culminating with the much loved ‘run the runway’ event.

The airport is on land that rose from the seabed during the 1931 earthquake.

East Coast air connections began in 1935 between Napier and Gisborne originally from the Embankment airfield, transferring to the current airport site (known as Beacons Aerodrome) shortly after.

Commercial airlines had been using Beacons Aerodrome since the 1930s.

In 1961, a Committee of Enquiry recommended the airport be developed to carry jet-prop aircraft. A new 1310m sealed runway was constructed and the first Fokker Friendship aircraft landed on the new runway in December 1963, and the airport was officially opened on 15 February 1964.

Bush fire next to roundabout in Hastings

Firefighters extinguished a small bush fire next to Pak’NSave Hastings on Saturday morning.

One crew attended the small blaze about 3.30am, next to the supermarket and near the roundabout on Heretaunga St, which was under 1m by 1m in size, and put out the fire.

Police were notified.

Sunken boat recovered

A boat that sank by the Ahuriri inner harbour on Tuesday was recovered by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council harbour staff without any major issues.

Police received reports of the sinking at around 7.25pm on Tuesday night.

No one was on board at the time of the sinking.

“The vessel had a breach to the watertight integrity and had to be recovered,” deputy harbourmaster Adrian Wright said.

The dive team refloated the vessel and, once it had a bit more buoyancy, towed it from its sinking place at Meeanee Quay One pier to the Napier Sailing Club where it was lifted out and transported for disposal.

“Unfortunately, a lot of the vessels at Meeanee One are in disrepair, and this is the type of thing that happens every now and again,” Wright said.