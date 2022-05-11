Hasting artist Josh Lancaster working on a landscape painting that looks out over Waimārama beach. Photo / Warren Buckland

Who knew one landscape painting could have so many stories attached to it?

Local Hastings artist Josh Lancaster debuted 11 new paintings as part of a solo exhibit documenting the familiar sights and scenes along Hawke's Bay's Waimarama Rd.

The Road to Waimārama exhibition showcases some of the most iconic landscapes, landmarks, and buildings seen on the way to one of Hawke's Bays' most popular beaches.

"Each bridge, shed, and old tree appears on the unfolding road as an old friend we are always pleased to see again," the artist said.

Lancaster explained, "some of the scenes along the way are significant; some of them not, but they are all iconic, that we have attached our own story too."

There are places known as familiar corners on everyday journeys, and little vistas etched into the hearts of locals or out-of-towners on their summer pilgrimage to their beach.

"I like painting the things least painted, places and scenes that, until we see it as a painting, we might not realise just how attached to it we are," Lancaster said.

"Places that may not be traditionally beautiful, but perhaps wonderfully familiar, reminding us of the places we go with the people we love."

Josh Lancaster's painting of the iconic Waimārama store where many stop on their way to and from the beach in summer. Photo / Supplied

The Road to Waimārama exhibition opened on Mother's Day at Muse art gallery in Havelock North.

Seven out of the 11 paintings have already sold, with the show still open for another three weeks.

Two of Lancaster's paintings tied for the most expensive sale: The Surf Club and Lopez Lane sold for $15,000 each.

However, the least expensive in the exhibit is still available and going for a cool $5000.

The artist behind the exhibit came from an advertising background graduating from Massey University School of design with first-class honours in 2000 and was awarded NZ Young Creative of the Year in 2005.

During his advertising career, Lancaster has worked with some of New Zealander's favourite and most iconic brands, like L&P.

Lancaster has been painting seriously since 2008, finally quitting his advertising job in 2015 and becoming a full-time artist.

Commissions have been a big part of it from the start, he said.

When starting out he would charge $1500. Now Lancaster's customers will pay anywhere from $5000 to $15,000 for a commissioned piece of art, with a one to two-year wait for the completed product.

The Road to Waimārama artist explained that when someone views the paintings for the first time they will have their own memory and it will be different to the next. Photo / Warren Buckland

To see more of Lancaster's commissions or inquire about a commission of your own, check out his Instagram.

When looking at a Lancaster landscape, you will notice there are never any people in the painting.

The artist said this is because the picture then becomes more about that person's story in the painting and fewer people can connect to it through their own stories and memories.

While $15,000 might just be a little out of most people's price range, Lancaster does release limited editions of some of his favourite pieces each year.

Usually, the prints will be done in a small run of 15 to 20 copies at a more reasonable price.

Prints can all be found on the shop on Lancaster's Facebook page, or at Edges in Havelock who have a selection of his local prints.