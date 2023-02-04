Hastings supermarket shopper wins $400,000 Strike prize

Anyone who bought their Strike tickets from Pak 'n Save Hastings should get them checked. Photo / NZME

Anyone who bought their Strike tickets from Pak 'n Save Hastings should get them checked. Photo / NZME

A supermarket shopper at Pak ‘n Save Hastings has won a $400,000 Lotto prize.

Flood-hit Auckland continued its lucky streak with a Powerball player from the city winning $8.5 million with Powerball First Division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

The winner is the third Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and it comes just two weeks after a $4.3 million Powerball prize was won by an Auckland woman.

But Hastings also had some luck on Saturday, $400,000 worth, in the Strike draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Pak ‘n Save Hastings and the $800,000 pot will be halved with a fellow winner who bought theirs from Neelam Superette and Lotto in Auckland.

One other lucky Lotto player from Southland won $500,000 with Lotto First Division.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.