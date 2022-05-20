Daily Telegraph photograph showing Russell Tuck putting Laga the leopard seal through his performance in front of the Queen and Duke, Mayor Tait and other dignitaries. Photo / Supplied

On August 20, the Marineland: Ring of Fire exhibition will open to the public.

Among the objects, photographs and memorabilia will be interviews showcasing people's memories of visiting, working or volunteering at Marineland and in particular their very close relationships with the much-loved marine mammals and birds in residence.

One of the interviewees, Denise Sewell, an educator at MTG Hawke's Bay, will be filmed recalling her specific memory of Marineland during the March 1970 Aotearoa / New Zealand royal visit of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Part of the royal couple's New Zealand itinerary was to informally visit Napier for the afternoon and evening of Saturday, March 21, 1970.

Months of planning ensured that the seven hour royal visit would present Hawke's Bay and Napier to the very best advantage. For weeks, a buzz of excitement prevailed in the province as elaborate plans were reported through local newspapers.

Those who were to perform in front of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh practised until they were pitch-perfect.

Not least of those aiming for excellence were the marine mammals of Marineland, in particular Flash the California sealion, Brenda the common dolphin and Laga the leopard seal.

Trainers spent hours perfecting the show to demonstrate the balletic grace of the dolphins, the awe-inspiring agility of the leopard seal and the comedic performance of Flash.

To attend the royal performance at Marineland, Denise had to obtain an official invitation. Children, from all over Hawke's Bay, aged between 7 and 12, were encouraged to write requesting a ticket, as these were on "a first-come-first-served basis".

Anticipated excitement must have been paramount among families waiting for the much-sought after envelope in the mail.

Inside was a printed card on which the lucky recipient was warmly invited to: "join Flash the Sealion, the dolphins and other animals of Marineland of New Zealand when they entertain Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh at Marineland on Saturday, 21st March 1970".

What a thrill for a Hawke's Bay child to be part of this momentous occasion!

On Saturday afternoon, the royal entourage flew into Hawke's Bay airport from Wellington.

The Herald-Tribune newspaper recorded that the Queen wore "a pepper-mint green coat with white-green petal hat" and the Duke "a grey suit and pink shirt".

From the airport building, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh were bustled into a maroon Rolls-Royce and driven into Napier. Lining the route from the airport - almost six deep in places - were 1000 Hawke's Bay Girl Guides and Brownies.

On arrival at Marine Parade, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh stepped out of the car at the entrance to the Information Centre.

Here, accompanied by Hawke's Bay officials, they enjoyed the spectacle of an old English fair (Kiwi-style), followed closely by a roller-skating performance. The couple then threaded their way through the milling crowd lining the footpath, stopping periodically to chat or to watch various performances en route, until they reached their final destination - Marineland of New Zealand, the crème-de-la-crème event of their visit.

Children were encouraged to come early and to keep them entertained a series of events were held, one of which was an egg and spoon race.

Denise remembers lining up, the starting gun rang out and she was off, keeping low so the egg would be stable on the spoon. Denise ran like the wind, winding her way around the perimeter of Marineland, under the grandstand where shafts of sunlight flickered overhead, until finally she reached the finish line. She was the winner! The first prize - a crate of locally-made fizzy drink.

Finally the children were hushed – the royal couple had arrived at Marineland. Once the entourage was inside the arena, "bedlam broke out" and 3000 Hawke's Bay children greeted them with "prolonged and sustained cheering". The official party was led to the northern end of the pool and seated on a specially built dais.

Commentator Rod Abel (manager of Marineland) introduced Flash who, dressed in naval uniform, nonchalantly shuffled onto the small platform fronting the royal dais. Once there he gave a smart salute with his flipper to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, who both laughed in appreciation.

Thereafter he went through his amusing repertoire of acts and balancing tricks with the aplomb of a seasoned performer. He was followed by Laga, the leopard seal and finally the dolphins, who thrilled with their elegance. The finale was a dolphin leaping through a flaming hoop of fire.

Immediately after the performance the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were driven to the royal yacht Britannia which was tied up at Herrick Wharf, Port Ahuriri.

At 6pm a dinner was held on board for Hawke's Bay's elite – a once in a lifetime experience for locals to mix and mingle with royalty.

It was anticipated that the official dinner would finish before nine o'clock so that the royal couple could return to Marine Parade to enjoy further entertainment which was set up on the lawn between the floral clock and sundial.

There was a full itinerary but sadly the evening was marred by heavy rain and most of the performances could not go ahead, although the royal couple did get to see the fireworks display. When the Britannia left Napier for Gisborne at 11pm, a huge crowd waving farewell sang Now is the Hour.

Gail Pope is Curator Social History