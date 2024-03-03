See all the action at the Franklin Farm freestyle motocross. Photo / Supplied

I grew up on a farm and all I could manage was a motorbike with four wheels, safely on the ground and in the forward position.

If you want to be thrilled by what I would call bike acrobatics, then make sure you are at the Central Districts Field Days on March 15 and 16 where you will be able to see freestyle motocross in action at 10am, 11.30am and 2pm on the Friday and 10am, 12pm and 2pm on the Saturday.

The Franklin Farm freestyle motocross (FMX) will perform daring stunts and acrobatics that aren’t for the fainthearted.

You will be treated to a display like no other. It will be jaw-dropping, seat grabbing, back flipping and handwringing ... and in my case squealing.

This is the sixth time Franklin Farm FMX have put on a spine-chilling display at the Central Districts Field Days, and they still draw the crowds.

The purpose-built ramps allow riders to launch more than 7m in the air, perform some astonishing antics (I am already feeling dizzy) and land safely on a specially-made airbag. This airbag is not just a soft cushion, it is 4.5m high by 8m wide and 18m long and was brought in from Amsterdam.

Joe McNaughton, Nick Franklin and rising star Carlos Hanlon are featuring and sure to entertain you.

And instead of hurrying home after the Field Days, why not check out the region? Check out the great retail shopping in Feilding, the Rugby Museum in Palmerston North, try out a few cycle tracks, enjoy some local hospitality at the various restaurants and bars on offer or visit our country’s only dedicated wildlife rehabilitation hospital, Wildbase Recovery where you will see some of the country’s rarest creatures.