Justine and Bayden are the proud owners of Kiwiesque Luxury Vineyard Accommodation. Photo / Paul Taylor

They met at a christening in Eskdale Church 16 years ago.

She was from Wairarapa and he was a Hawke’s Bay lad fond of drawing farting kiwis as a child. Today the couple Justine and Bayden live just 500m from the church and are the proud owners of Kiwiesque Luxury Vineyard Accommodation.

“We were godparents for my brother’s daughter and after meeting at my niece’s christening we have never looked back,” Justine said.

“Bayden had a vineyard and there was an old red wool shed where our lodge is now. We pulled it down and had a table made from the beautiful wood which was all we could really save from it because it was full of borer.

“We decided to keep the same look as the old woodshed when we built Kiwiesque with the red corrugated iron.

Because the couple are both former sheep farmers they used wool for insulating and carpeting.

Kiwiesque had been open for 10 years with its trademark wind-blowing kiwi modelled from Bayden’s drawings. The business was thriving, then Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

“It’s been tough, that’s for sure,” Justine said.

“We have worked hard to reopen as have Linden Estate, Valley D’Vine and numerous other businesses across Hawke’s Bay.

Kiwiesque Luxury Vineyard Accommodation had been open for 10 years with its trademark farting kiwi modelled from Bayden’s drawings. Photo / Paul Taylor

“I really thought we would be back to where we were but it’s still really tough. I think people might have the wrong idea about what’s happening in the valley.

“Yes, there was devastation and many people are still working through that. However, the valley is still a beautiful place. We have beautiful views, a restaurant and a winery right on our doorstep.

“We are also close to fruit shops, a mountain bike park, The Crab Farm with its fantastic Art Shed and we are just 10 minutes from Hawke’s Bay airport. Our guests also have the entire Hawke’s Bay to play in.”

Kiwiesque has a Luxury Lodge and the Vineyard Villa. Each dwelling features multiple bedrooms, fully-equipped modern kitchens, spacious open-plan living areas, indoor and outdoor dining spaces, swimming facilities, gorgeous views, and open grassy spaces.

”It’s the perfect place for small corporate groups, or weddings, family gatherings, reunions or birthday parties. Any gathering actually.”

Surrounded by vineyards, they also have a huge outdoor area as well as kitchens in the lodge and the villa.

“We always get great feedback from our guests. Things like it feels luxurious but it’s just like home.”

Kiwiesque Luxury Vineyard Accommodation has gorgeous views. Photo / Paul Taylor

They also make their own wine.

“Well, Bayden does. The vineyards are leased to Linden Estate but the vines on the lawn in front of the Lodge are used for our wine.

“We make a barrel each year. We build an underground cellar out of a freezer container. It got wiped out in the cyclone but Bayden made sure it was the first thing dug out. He’s very passionate about his wine.

Bayden is also passionate about waka ama.

“He started Waka Ama about four years ago and it has become quite big in Hawke’s Bay.

“Out of the six in his team, three were affected by the cyclone and I think it was a great way for them to release some stress when they went out to sea from Ahuriri to practice.

“It’s an amazing team sport. They are called the Takitimu Howlers and went to the NZ National Sprints at Lake Karapiro in January and won three silver medals in their age group, so they are now off to the Worlds in Hawaii in August.

“In the meantime, if you have a celebration coming up give us a call.”