Chris and Luciana Barber, of Zeelandt Brewery, check out the cyclone damage to their Eskdale brewery in March. Photo / Paul Taylor

Chris Barber’s cyclone-bruised beer business is fizzing again.

The popular Eskdale-based Zeelandt Brewery and garden bar was hammered by February’s severe flooding, with the owner and head brewer conceding in June there was “no future for us on that land”.

Five months on from the Valentine’s Day destruction, and the brewery’s on a steady road to recovery.

“We are very pleased to announce that our core range is now back in full production and available to order,” Chris said.

The range is available in 330ml and 440ml cans and 30-litre and 50-litre kegs, and include favourites Jerry Rig, Good Thief, Black Monk and Four Stroke.

With its premises destroyed, the company’s using a contract brewing partner.

“Contract brewing will continue for the time being as it allows us to work on other aspects of the business, including looking for a premises in Hawke’s Bay.”

Zeelandt's Back on the Horse pale ale has been a successful post-Gabrielle fundraiser.

Chris and his young family survived the February floods by climbing into the ceiling of their home to escape rising floodwaters.

His brother, Philip Barber, who operates Petane Wines next door to the brewery, had his vineyard destroyed.

Chris earlier said they had a unique setup, sharing the garden bar and operating next to each other. With the vineyard wiped out, it had helped them decide to move on.

”The brewery, garden bar and the vineyard were all part of our story. So once you lose one aspect like the vineyard, then that was a big part of our story missing and we did not want to continue the brewery or the garden bar. Philip was not going to replant because the rebuilding phase was going to take so long.”

Back on the Horse — the brewery’s fundraising beer — has been a “huge success”.

“Thank you to our customers and suppliers who got behind us and lent their support. We’re in the final stages of collecting all the proceeds from this beer, and shortly we’ll be distributing proceeds to Bay View Volunteer Fire Brigade, Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter and the Bay View Community Trust.”



