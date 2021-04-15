Easy Tiger: Young Hawke's Bay man opens online liquor store

Will Macpherson, 26, has just started up Easy Tiger, an online liquor store with some of the country's best spirits. Photo / Supplied

Spirits are high for a young Hawke's Bay entrepreneur who has put his wine expertise on hold to launch an online spirits business – selling New Zealand's best gins, vodkas and whiskey.

It was in lockdown that William Macpherson recognised a gap in the booze market to sell spirits and so - with a helping hand from his parents who own Havelock North wine company Advintage - Easy Tiger was born.

The 26-year-old said he originally wanted to name the business Speak Easy or Blind Tiger – both are secret bars that used to be around in the prohibition days.

But after both domains were unavailable, the names were blended together to get Easy Tiger.

"I ended up trading the domain for that name for a case of wine," Macpherson said.

He said Easy Tiger is very on brand for him.

"It's a little bit tongue and cheek as you might say 'take it easy tiger' when your mate's had a little too much to drink," he said.

The former Havelock North High School student said due to Covid-19, a large amount of booze is now sold online, and he's hoping to get a sip of the action.

"My parents own a wine shop (Advintage) and over lockdown the shop's most searched keyword was gin, and we didn't sell spirits," he said.

The online retail store went live on Monday with stocks of New Zealand gins, vodkas and other top quality liquor at a cheaper price than the majority of the industry.

Macpherson said a partnership with his parents' wine business has enabled him to achieve great prices.

"It was a great opportunity because they've been in the industry for so long and got so many great relationships and expert advice from the last 20 years," he said.

Utilising Advintage's warehousing and shipping has helped to keep costs down, and therefore prices, according to the entrepreneur.

Macpherson said gin remains the top selling spirit, which has plateaued at the top, but craft rum could be the next to take off in New Zealand.

"In New Zealand we tend to follow the trend of what's happening in the UK, but are about 18 months behind," he said.

"Over there, craft rums are the next cool thing, it's a spirit that bartenders are starting to love – a lot more people are drinking rum-based cocktails."

A huge focus for the liquor store owner is to support the country's small, craft distilleries.

He said New Zealand produces some of the best gins in the world, if not the best.

Macpherson's favourite gin at the moment is the Scrapgrace Black.

"Taste wise it's 10/10, but my favourite thing is the look on people's faces when they see the colour of it change when you're pouring a gin and tonic."