Bec Adie (left) managed to lose 93kg by following a keto lifestyle and it inspired her to bake sugar-free and keto-based sweet treats. She has teamed up with Laura Kinsman to sell her slices through Laura's Kōwhai & Kauri food trailer. Photo / Leanne Warr

Bec Adie’s grandmother taught her to cook when she was younger.

But it was a weight-loss journey that inspired her to create Becky Bakes, a small business selling slices and sugar-free treats that use keto-based recipes and ingredients.

Two years ago, the Dannevirke resident was told she had type 2 diabetes and it was the motivation she needed to try losing weight.

“From then on my Google search looked like ‘lose weight fast, lose weight now’, that sort of thing.”

Bec says keto came up, and it seems to have been a successful option for her, because she has lost 93kg since she began her weight-loss journey.

She also managed to reverse the diabetes.

Keto has now become a lifestyle, but Bec noticed there was a “big gap” in what people can buy ready made.

“Unless you’re prepared to put the effort in and make it yourself.”

She began baking things she says people would then want to try, and they would tell her to try selling it.

“I approached the council about what I needed to do to make some changes and register my kitchen.”

With the help of a staff member at Tararua District Council, Bec got her registration in November.

Now she has teamed up with Laura Kinsman, who owns a food truck, Kōwhai & Kauri, which she runs from Rangitane Square in Dannevirke.

The food truck offers healthy options such as smoothies, as well as coffees.

Laura had only recently launched her food truck and saw Bec’s page on social media.

“It was perfect timing,” she says.

Bec will be doing two bakes a week and her slices will be available on Monday, Tuesday and Friday at Kowhai & Kauri.

Meantime, she has no plans to give up her day job, saying that the baking is just a side hustle.