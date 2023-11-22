Voyager 2023 media awards
Dannevirke weaner bull sale fetches reasonable prices

These Charolais/cross heifers from BG and FE Murdoch sold for $635/head. Photo / Dave Murdoch

The second PGG Wrightson’s Pahīatua/Dannevirke Dairy Beef Sale at Dannevirke on November 22 did not quite reach the amazing prices of its first sale a fortnight earlier.

But prices were a pretty good reflection of stock quality, matching sales around the country.

These white-faced beef crosses from Landseair Dairies reached $645/head. Photo / Dave Murdoch
Top Friesian weaner bull price of $635/head went to Sinclair Bros of Pahiatua. Photo / Dave Murdoch
A reasonable yarding of Friesian weaner bulls. Photo / Dave Murdoch
Of the 250 Friesian weaner bulls, top-quality animals averaged $570/head, with the peak being the Sinclair Brothers calves which returned $635/head averaging 225kilos in weight. No other pen reached $600/head. Medium-weight weaners returned $545/head.

These Angus cross weaner bulls from Ataahua Partnership reached a top price of $630/head. Photo / Dave Murdoch
A relatively small number of prospective buyers view the last of the weaner bulls. Photo / Dave Murdoch
Most of the 50+ beef cross weaner bulls achieved good prices, with four of the pens exceeding $600/head, the top being eight white-faced weaners from Ataahua Partnership at $655/head.

Some very good pens of beef X heifers saw high prices averaging $586/head, the top being BF and FE Murdoch’s Charolais at $635/head.

The third sale on December 5 will be keenly anticipated.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the past 10 years.

