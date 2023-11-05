Councillors were asked to balance the need to have clean reliable water against a debt burden for ratepayers. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Councillors were asked to balance the need to have clean reliable water against a debt burden for ratepayers. Photo / Dave Murdoch





Tararua District Council has voted to spend almost $6 million on what amounts to a temporary solution to keep water flowing to Dannevirke residents’ taps.

Concern for Dannevirke’s water supply has been ongoing since July 2021 when it was discovered that the impounded supply (dam) had been leaking.

Ongoing issues were found, and temporary repairs made earlier this year.

A report to the council said while imminent failure was not considered likely, the dam was continuing to deteriorate.

Council staff began working on a permanent solution for repair and the security of the water supply.

The works team proposed that repairs to the impounded supply (reservoir), originally due to start in January 2024, be delayed a year until design work, geotechnical investigations and the choice of liner were completed.

Councillors were asked to balance the need to have clean reliable water against a debt burden for ratepayers.

Dannevirke's troubled impounded supply. Photo / Paul Taylor

Chief executive Bryan Nicholson said it was important to get the design and strategy right this time, the need for the correct information supported by the uncertainty of the future, especially with a change of government.

Further proposals involved spending to keep Dannevirke supplied with clean, reliable water until the repairs are completed: the purchase of a $3,200,000 pre-treatment to cleanse the water from the Tamaki River, the purchase of a Kliptank to hold the raw water ($400,000) and the purchase of a six mega litre water storage tank costing $2,500,000 to give Dannevirke an extra day’s supply.

There was concern about boil water notices that the council has to issue when the Tamaki floods or bacteria were found in it.

Councillor Alison Franklin said when this happened the hospitality industry had to shut down, rest homes and other elderly were put under threat and factories had to cut back operations.

One councillor said any debt repayment should be spread over 50 years because the population would still be benefiting from clean water if the project is successful.

Another said Dannevirke might benefit economically and attract residents if it was known as a place with a clean, reliable water supply.

All proposals were passed by a solid majority, with councillor Michael Long dissenting on some.

Meanwhile, bores are also being dug in Laws Rd and near the Alliance Freezing Works for fresh sources of water, the resilience of the eastern bank of the impounded supply is being tested and the council is trying to restrict water losses, while planning water conservation measures.

Nicholson said the time taken to get this right was not because they were not replacing like with like, but replacing like with better, increasing the community’s resilience for the coming decades.

A public meeting about the water issues has been planned for November 15 at the Hub from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.