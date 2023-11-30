Dannevirke sheep prices reflect other regional sales

Given the sheep schedule being the lowest at this time of the year for 20 years and the uncertainty of the weather forecast for early next year, expectations were not very high for the Dannevirke sheep sale on Thursday.
But the recent rain and prevalence of grass, especially in Hawke’s Bay, bolstered prices a little, with bidding being quite competitive.
Just over 800 prime sheep were auctioned in the Dannevirke sale, with the nearly 600 prime mixed-aged ewes averaging $70 a head and the 230 prime lambs averaging just over $120 ahead, a particularly good line reaching this season’s Dannevirke record of $147 to $150 a head.
Nearly 1200 store lambs went under the hammer, those with some size ranging between $80 and $91.50 per head and the balance ranging between $50 and $67 per head.