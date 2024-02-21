Radio Dannevirke has sponsored new playing uniforms for Dannevirke Junior Cricket.
More than 40 new uniforms, worth $2000, were presented to the club earlier this month.
This is enough to dress all three teams in the gold of the Dannevirke Sports Club and has the Dannevirke Radio logo on the back.
Junior cricket overseer Robyn Hargreaves - who is also a radio DJ - says the teams are a real success story with great attitudes and team spirit but some parents are struggling to pay the costs and the station decided it was a worthy cause.
She says there are so many pluses to playing team sport, it is a pity for any player to miss out.
The next challenge for junior cricket is to replace some of the gear which is wearing out and Robyn invites any group to approach her to help.