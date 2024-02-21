Dannevirke junior cricketers in their new playing strip after practice on Thursday with sponsor DJ Stuart Wright, coach Matty Greig and junior cricket overseer Robin Hargreaves.

Radio Dannevirke has sponsored new playing uniforms for Dannevirke Junior Cricket.

More than 40 new uniforms, worth $2000, were presented to the club earlier this month.

Matty Grieg, coach of the Yr7/8s, is delighted with the new uniforms and thanks the two Radio DJs who helped make it possible.

Stuart Wright shaking George Baxter's hand from the Dannevirke Yr7/8 hardball cricket team.

This is enough to dress all three teams in the gold of the Dannevirke Sports Club and has the Dannevirke Radio logo on the back.

Junior cricket overseer Robyn Hargreaves - who is also a radio DJ - says the teams are a real success story with great attitudes and team spirit but some parents are struggling to pay the costs and the station decided it was a worthy cause.

Radio Dannevirke's Jim Ryan presents Breyton Freeman and Kaayden Zachan with their shirts.

She says there are so many pluses to playing team sport, it is a pity for any player to miss out.

The next challenge for junior cricket is to replace some of the gear which is wearing out and Robyn invites any group to approach her to help.