Rowena Panchaud (as Kitchen Barbie) and Jane Laver get into the spirit of the evening at the showing of the Barbie movie, fundraising for cancer. Photo / Leanne Warr

It was almost a sea of pink at the Regent Cinema in Dannevirke when more than 100 people turned up for the Barbie movie fun night.

But they weren’t there for only the entertainment from the movie, which has had people talking for the past few months.

The evening’s organiser, Tracey Friend, believes the movie was “kind of fitting” — helping her raise money to support the work of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

When asked about her “why”, Tracey says it was for a family member who fought an eight-year battle with the disease.

“Everybody is affected by cancer,” she told the crowd, adding she was sure everyone in the room knew someone who had been through it, whether it was breast cancer or a different type.

Her family member died five years ago and Tracey says she was a “warrior for women’s rights”.

“I know that she’d be really proud that we are doing this.”

There were 150 tickets available for the event and all sold well before the night.

She says she felt lucky that people in the community supported the fundraiser, including several local businesses that sponsored prizes.

Tracey feels the event was not just about fundraising for a cure, but also about getting more accessibility to drug funding, and trying to get extra funding for mammograms for those who missed out due to Covid.

She says it’s also time the Government looked again at widening the age group for the breast screening programme.

Women aged 45-69 are eligible for the free mammogram, but she believes the programme needs to be expanded to include women from age 30.

“It’s important that the message keeps getting out there,” Tracey says.

“It’s a devastating thing for lots of women.”

The evening, with tickets and raffles included, raised more than $5200.



