Trevor Moore decided to do a walk for recovery to raise funds for the helicopter that helped save his life. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Trevor Moore’s goal is in sight.

The Dannevirke man will be setting off on a roughly 250km walk to Wellington, raising money for the Grassroots Trust rescue helicopter.

It’s been almost six months since Trevor was involved in a serious accident in which he nearly lost his life.

To say “thank you” to those who helped save his life, Trevor decided to give back, by walking from his home near Dannevirke to Wellington Hospital.

Training has been going well, with Trevor now completing 6km in just under an hour and a recent walk took him to Norsewood and back in about five hours.

He will be in Dannevirke on the afternoon of December 1, carrying a bucket for cash donations, or a QR code for people to donate online, accompanied by St John’s cadets.

The next day he will head off on his journey south, walking to Woodville, Ashhurst, Palmerston North and through to Levin and down to Wellington.

He’s hoping to walk for about 10 hours a day, taking a break every two hours, but isn’t setting a goal for distance, other than the determination to get to his final destination - Wellington Hospital - by mid-afternoon on December 7.

He won’t be alone on this journey as he’ll be accompanied by friends driving his ute, as well as a campervan.

So far, Trevor’s fundraising efforts have raised just over $5000, helped with a donation of $2500 from Lions club, which makes him around a third of the way toward his goal of raising $15,000.

He says the support has been incredible.

Local businesses have also offered their support, with Dannevirke cafe Catching Pen providing food for him during his walk, along with StitchMe, which has donated T-shirts and high-vis items to help promote the walk.

“That’s just amazing,” he says.

Cookie Time bakery near Christchurch is also supplying Bumper Bars and Oxford Brands has supplied energy drinks as well as other items and other businesses have also offered something to help.

“I really appreciate everyone’s support,” Trevor says.

“It’s things like that that are helping the whole journey.”

Trevor sees his mission as giving back, something he says he loves doing, and finds it quite humbling to get so much support, not just in terms of money, but also in people giving their time.

“It’s the people that are giving of themselves that are making this achievable,” he says.

See Trev’s Walk for Recovery Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550849968099 for updates.