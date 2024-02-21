Cowboy Neil Rutherford shows the flag to start his routine at the Cowboy Challenge held in Dannevirke.

Hidden on Angela and Warren Scott’s farm in the foothills of the Ruahine Ranges, a group of horse riders met to compete in Tararua District’s first official Cowboy Challenge.

It was run by the Three Ranges Cowboy Challenge Club, formed last year by Garry and Margie Wills in Dannevirke working with other locals and representatives from the southern North Island - Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū and Wairarapa – thus the name.

Local rider Nicola Smyth helps her horse walk the narrow bridge during the cowboy challenge.

The concept of carrying out challenges from the saddle has been strong for a long time in the United States and Europe and the sport has forged a comprehensive network with strict rules and procedures.

Local teenager Georgie Hogan fires an arrow from her horse at the wooded deer.

The New Zealand Cowboy Challenge Association says on its website: “NZ Cowboy Challenge is a competition that is designed to test the partnership of horse and rider through negotiating a series of obstacles on horseback. Riders complete a timed course with 13 obstacles (out of a possible 70 approx) and are judged on performance and horsemanship.”

This rider guides her horse backwards through a capital letter L.

The sport came to us from the US and Cowboy Challenge has been embraced by New Zealand riders as it fits right in with this country’s love of fun and adventurous sports.

Whirling the whip but not cracking it.

The White Horse Cowboy Challenge was New Zealand’s first Challenge, held in Gapes Valley, Geraldine in 2010. It was organised by the Aoraki Western Riding Club and attracted 31 adult and youth entries.

Due to the success of this inaugural event and the interest in the sport thereafter, the New Zealand Cowboy Challenge Association Inc was duly formed.

Escaping the ford. It was deep!

Clubs and individuals organise “Points Approved” Challenges throughout the country, with approval and support from the NZCCA. The association provides an official rule book, maintains points and oversees judge training, and has developed an official, competitive structure, enabling points approved challenges to be held around the country.

Since 2010 a growing number of clubs have been formed around New Zealand ranging from the Far North to the deep south.

Backing up the horse to hoist a cache with a rope.

In Tararua District an unofficial event with specialist judges and guides was trialled on Angela and Warren Wills’ property in 2023, the club was formed and ran its first official competition earlier this month. It attracted 14 riders, about half local equestrians, some for their first experience but also some experienced riders seeking Points Approved Challenges. These tally towards a winner at season’s end.

These events are pretty regular – Whanganui holding its own this weekend – and dedicated riders travel New Zealand in the summer.

Riders very much enjoyed the challenges. Each meeting has 13 challenges run in two different rounds morning and afternoon with a novice section for beginners.

Checking the mail to finish the round.

Horses and their riders carried the NZ flag, walked over unfamiliar obstacles, fired a crossbow at a target, crossed a narrow bridge, forded a stream, whirled a whip, walked a figure eight pattern, backed down a narrow L shape, emptied a letterbox, rider dismounting and leaving the horse to stay a minute, hoist a cache to the top of a pole.

The national association was right when it said it “tested the partnership of horse and rider”. In a number of instances the horse did not want to test an obstacle but quiet persuasion by the rider and a gentle pat after it was wonderful to see and great to experience.

For more information contact president Garry Wills of the Three Ranges Cowboy Challenge Club on 027 458 7900.