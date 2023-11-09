Dannevirke Garden Ramble offers budding growers plenty of ideas

A fountain at a garden on Edward St. Photo / Leanne Warr

Gardeners looking to enhance their own efforts would have had plenty of ideas to draw from at the Dannevirke Garden Ramble.

A small statue provides a feature piece at the Brigadoon garden. Photo / Leanne Warr

A variety of blooms welcome visitors to Glenheath. Photo / Leanne Warr

Kiteroa garden owner Lynne Mitchell plans her planting so colours go well together. Photo / Leanne Warr

Last held in 2021, the ramble one of the events that are part of Dannevirke’s Spring Festival.

This year, there were nine gardens for visitors to view, and for the majority of them, entry fees were raising money for mental health.

A cute teddy bears' picnic appeals to the kids and kids-at-heart on Carlson St. Photo / Leanne Warr

Trees over the driveway make a picturesque welcome for visitors at Illsvilla. Photo / Leanne Warr

A pond at Kohatu garden looks to be a peaceful spot. Photo / Leanne Warr

Organisers were pleased with the success of the ramble.

Visitors came from Hawke’s Bay as well as Manawatū, and some from even further, such as Hutt Valley.

Each garden had something of its own to offer, from various artworks re-purposing items to surrounds which included farmland or native bush.

Victoriana has a creek below the main garden. Photo / Leanne Warr

A path lined by greenery makes for a good shady spot on Cadman Road. Photo / Leanne Warr

There was something to please all those who came to view, whether they were gardeners themselves or were just there to appreciate the horticulturalists’ skills.