Dannevirke Garden Ramble offers budding growers plenty of ideas

Gardeners looking to enhance their own efforts would have had plenty of ideas to draw from at the Dannevirke Garden Ramble.
Last held in 2021, the ramble one of the events that are part of Dannevirke’s Spring Festival.
This year, there were nine gardens for visitors to view, and for the majority of them, entry fees were raising money for mental health.
Organisers were pleased with the success of the ramble.
Visitors came from Hawke’s Bay as well as Manawatū, and some from even further, such as Hutt Valley.
Each garden had something of its own to offer, from various artworks re-purposing items to surrounds which included farmland or native bush.
There was something to please all those who came to view, whether they were gardeners themselves or were just there to appreciate the horticulturalists’ skills.