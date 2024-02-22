Neville Jacobsen was given a special plaque with a drawing of the old fire station in Allardice St, Dannevirke. Photo / Leanne Warr

When Neville Jacobsen saw a car he thought had been involved in an accident at Oringi, he ran over to check.

It was 1985 and the Dannevirke volunteer firefighter was with a crew attending the accident.

He approached the car.

“There was a little kid in there, not even 12 months old, and he’s giving me a big smile.”

The child was in the back of the car and his mother was in the front seat. She hadn’t survived.

He got the child out of the car and wrapped him in his jacket, keeping him like that for an hour until the police could take him.

Almost 40 years later, Jacobsen, who was awarded a Queen’s Service Medal in 2021 for his service, still remembers that incident.

“It’s played on my mind all that time,” he says.

So, more than four years ago, Jacobsen decided to find out what had happened to the little boy he’d looked after.

It took 18 months, but he succeeded and the two exchanged letters.

That incident was one of many Jacobsen attended in his 60 years of service to the Dannevirke fire brigade, but probably the most memorable.

Neville Jacobsen was surprised at the celebration, held at Dannevirke fire station, to mark his 60 years of service to the brigade. Photo / Leanne Warr

But the celebration of his years of service came as a big surprise.

Walking in to the Dannevirke fire station, he found himself surrounded by friends and colleagues.

Dannevirke chief fire officer Peter Sinclair noted that Neville Jacobsen was the first to achieve 60 years in the brigade. Photo / Leanne Warr

Chief fire officer Peter Sinclair says it’s an enormous achievement to complete 60 years.

At the celebration, he told guests Jacobsen was the first recipient of the double Gold Star in the brigade and the first to complete 60 years’ service.

Jacobsen joined the Dannevirke brigade on December 26, 1963, at age 20. For the first eight years he lived in the fire station, which was then on Allardice St.

He now acts as brigade support, attending calls at the station to make sure all is secure while others are out on callouts.

Past president of the United Fire Brigades Association Mark Adie believes only a handful of firefighters in New Zealand have achieved 60 years. Mark hands over the certificate to Neville Jacobsen. Photo / Leanne Warr

United Fire Brigades Association past president Mark Adie says it’s an honour and privilege to be able to present the bar and certificate.

He says Jacobsen is one of New Zealand’s longest-serving firefighters and only about “300-odd” have been awarded the 50-year medal.

“To go on to 60, Neville, you’re pretty much probably in single digits.”

Te Ūpoko region manager Bruce Stubbs says volunteers are the backbone of the fire service. Photo / Leanne Warr

Te Ūpoko region manager Bruce Stubbs says as far as he is aware, there are only two in the region who have done 60 years of service.

“Pretty rare people in a service where so many people give so much,” he says.

Acknowledgement was also given to Jacobsen’s family who had supported him through the years and were there to celebrate with him.

Stubbs says Fire and Emergency “just can’t function without our volunteers”.

“You’re the backbone of our organisation. I do recognise the hard work that goes into being a firefighter for us.

Stubbs says for many towns across the country, Fire and Emergency is the only service left.

“And so you are called upon by your communities in their hour of need.”

Tararua district deputy mayor Erana Peeti-Webber spoke on behalf of the council, saying firefighters as first responders hold the “breath of life”.

“On these occasions, it is important to acknowledge those that have gone before us.”

She paid respect to the two firefighters who lost their lives during Cyclone Gabrielle a year ago.

She went on to tell those present that the night was an opportunity to celebrate both Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the volunteers.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have so many volunteers in the Tararua district.”

Peeti-Webber says the volunteers work tirelessly to ensure the wellbeing and safety of residents, especially when in need.

“Volunteer firefighters are a standout example.”

She says the evening was an opportunity to say a special “thank you” as a district for the dedication and commitment the fire brigade has given to Dannevirke and the district.

In congratulating Jacobsen for his service, she says it had made him a “local icon, a local legend and a person that the whole community look up with respect, aroha and gratitude”.

A special cake was made to celebrate Neville's 60 years of service with Dannevirke fire brigade. Photo / Leanne Warr

Other members of the Dannevirke brigade received honours on the night:

Daniel Adie, 3-year certificate

Kendall Anderson, 5-year medal

Craig Brown, 2-year gold bar - 29 years’ service

Eion Cameron, 2-year silver bar - 9 years’ service

Matthew Donaldson, 2-year silver bar - 21 years’ service

Andrew Donaldson, 2-year gold bar - 45 years’ service

Stephen Dunn, 2-year silver bar - 21 years’ service

Peter Feierabend, 2-year gold bar - 43 years’ service

Hayden Feierabend, 2-year silver bar - 9 years’ service

Michael Finucane, 2-year gold bar - 37 years’ service

Michael Green, 2-year silver bar - 15 years’ service

Gordon Hart, 2-year silver bar - 17 years’ service

Rowan Huxford, 2-year gold bar - 31 years’ service

Neville Jacobsen, 2-year gold bar - 60 years service

Matthew Jensen, 2-year silver bar - 7 years’ service

Paul Lyall, 2-year gold bar - 58 years’ service

Jonathan Martin, 2-year silver bar - 9 years’ service

Michael Sowerby, 2 year silver bar - 9 years’ service

Norman Steed, 2-year gold bar 33 years’ service

Ashley Stuart, 2-year silver bar - 11 years’ service

Scott Walker, 2-year gold bar - 33 years’ service

Aaron Williams, 3-year certificate

All the volunteers of the Dannevirke fire brigade at the celebration, where several honours were given out. Photo / Leanne Warr



























