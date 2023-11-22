The Christmas parade is on December 2. Photo / Leanne Warr

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Tararua District with the towns gearing up for their annual festivities.

The organisers behind this year’s Christmas parade in Dannevirke are looking forward to seeing what people come up with for their floats.

Suresh Patel says they’ve had a few early entries this year, which is “good to see”.

The parade starts at 12pm on Saturday, December 2 and he is hoping to see a good calibre of floats and is happy to take any last-minute entries, right up until Friday afternoon (December 1).

Entertainment for the crowds has also been planned with a local band performing and Steve Wallace will be providing commentary.

“It’s such a festive occasion,” Suresh says, adding it’s fantastic for the children who come along to see the many decorated floats.

He says he’s glad to still be able to bring the Christmas parade to the town for the community.

Floats are also judged on a number of categories and prizegiving will be held at Merrylees Hotel on December 4 at 5.15pm. All entrants are encouraged to come along.

There will be plenty of time for those who want to also attend the Pahiatua parade, which starts at 4pm.








