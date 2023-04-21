Chris and Luciana Barber, who run Zeelandt Brewery in Eskdale, inside their brewery weeks after the floods. Photo / Paul Taylor

Eskdale brewery Zeelandt was destroyed by floodwaters during Cyclone Gabrielle but that has not stopped its passionate owners from continuing to make craft beer.

Zeelandt Brewery managing director and head brewer Chris Barber - who narrowly survived the floods with his family during the morning of February 14 - said the company was still “committed to our business and our customers”.

“Over the short term we are contract brewing in Auckland so we can continue getting Zeelandt beer to customers, with the first batches of beer being available towards the end of April.

“We are also launching a new fundraising beer, called Back on the Horse, to benefit local first responders and our local community trust.”

The special-edition Back on the Horse beer released by Zeelandt.

Back on the Horse is a New Zealand IPA inspired by a small wooden horse that remained standing on Chris and wife Luciana’s property after floodwaters receded.

His father, Les, built the wooden horse in the vege garden for his two grandchildren to play on.

Barber said the name signified the best way to move on from the cyclone - getting back on the horse.

“Despite the Eskdale community suffering large losses, Zeelandt is in a position to help,” Barber said.

The wooden horse still standing on the Barber's property after the cyclone.

“With the generosity of our suppliers we are launching a new beer with all proceeds, after excise tax and freight, going to local organisations involved in the emergency response.”

You will be able to purchase the special fund raiser beer at zeelandt.co.nz and some bottle stores such as The Bottle-O Onekawa after Anzac Day.

All funds raised from the sale of the Back on the Horse beer will go towards Bay View Volunteer Fire Brigade, Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter and Bay View Community Charitable Trust.

“We hope that Hawke’s Bay people will support Back on the Horse and enjoy drinking it, so we can donate as much money as possible.”

Many residents and businesses in Eskdale remain in limbo around whether they will be permitted to rebuild in the area following the deadly floods.