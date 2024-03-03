Colourful day at Cornwall Park as cultures from across Hawke’s Bay come together

Oneki Roy, 5, from Sri Lanka immersed herself in what the culture day had to offer. Photo / Paul Taylor

International Cultures Day held at Cornwall Park in Hastings on Saturday saw the joining of cultures from around the world, in a much-anticipated return after Covid and Cyclone Gabrielle had cancelled the event.

The Multicultural Association Hawke’s Bay event was the first since 2019 and was filled with cultural exploration, worldwide cuisine, and captivating performances.

Multicultural Association Hawke’s Bay chairperson Rizwaana Latiff said the day offered the perfect chance to explore the world without the cost of travel, and a reduced carbon footprint.

“My favourite catch line for this day was you can visit up to 54 countries in one day because you are experiencing the food and the culture. You can take yourself to India, Brazil, Africa, Cheque Republic, Bangladesh.”

Shrestha Shriya (left) from Fiji, Paula Lima and Josiele Demenech from Brazil enjoy International Cultures Day at Cornwall Park. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ayumi Hineno with daughter Hinata Prescott from Japan, making the most of the food on offer. Photo / Paul Taylor

Latiff said there was a great turnout of people and a record number of 53 stallholders and almost 30 performances.

“We even had snails on the menu.”

Momo McCallum (left) and Tobi Bamidele, from Africa, explored what the day had to offer. Photo / Paul Taylor

She said it was important to get people involved with cultures across Hawke’s Bay, and this event was particularly special.

“This year was the first year we had the African community.”

Women from Kerala, in Southern India, help with traditional dress. Photo / Paul Taylor



