Former Hawke’s Bay premier club rugby playoffs regular Havelock North took a major step towards being able to dream of former glory with a fifth consecutive Nash Cup competition win on Saturday.

The 15-13 home-match win over Napier Pirate meant three clubs remain unbeaten, with the first big clash among them coming next Saturday when Havelock North host Hastings Rugby and Sports, which sneaked home 22-21 over MAC in a home win at Elwood Park.

Central No 8 Semi Vodosese (left), who scored four tries in a 55-0 away win over Clive, awaits more opportunities as lock Dylan Wind claims the ball in the difficult conditions on Saturday at Farndon Park, Clive. Photo / Connull Lang.

Fellow unbeaten side Taradale has a one-point lead with a fifth four-tries bonus point win, thrashing Napier Old Boys’ Marist 36-0 at Tremain Field, Park Island.

Last season, Havelock North had to wait until the eighth weekend of rugby to record the club’s first Premier grade win since the disastrous season of 2021, when it was relegated after being a championship semifinalist 12 months earlier.

In away wins in the other two Premier matches Central beat Clive 55-0 at Farndon Park, and defending Nash Cup and Maddison Trophy champion Napier Tech Old Boys beat Aotea 45-5 in Dannevirke.

Possibly the most impressive individual performance was that of Central No 8 Semi Vodosese, who, in his second season after emerging from Heartland representative rugby side Whanganui and now a member of the Hawke’s Bay Magpies’ wider training squad, scored four tries to double his take and head the list of try-scorers for the season.

OBM’s loss and the wins by Central and Tech contributed to a mid-table log-jam as teams target places in the top six for the championship Maddison Trophy round.

Results

At Park Island: Taradale 36 (William Fonohema, Angelo Mufana, Trinity Spooner Neera, Majella Tufuga, Mikaele Tapili, CJ Mienie tries; Izaiah Tuliau 3 conversions) Napier Old Boys Marist 0.

At Farndon Park: Central 55 (Semi Vodosese 4, Etene Gucake 2, Bryce Wind, Sam Cavanagh, Dylan Mair tries; Jordan Soli 5 conversions) Clive 0.

At Elwood Park: Hastings Rugby and Sports 22 (Jordan Thompson-Dunn, Blake Tresidder, Oscar Sowman tries; Oscar Sowman 2 conversions; Koby Deacon penalty) MAC 2s (Elia Bari try; Benidito Vakaruru 3conversions).

At Anderson Park: Havelock North 15 (William Cole, Jesse Paewai tries; Cole penalty, conversion) Napier Pirate 13 (Nicholas Agnew try; Sheridan Rangihuna penalties: Sheridan Rangihuna 2 penalties, conversion).

At Dannevirke: Napier Tech Old Boys 45 (Misipati Lealasalanoa, Bayden Brewer 2, Liam Udy-Johns 2, Manaaki Aranui, Tim Farrell tries; Liam Udy-Johns 4, Sam Kanthavong conversions) Aotea 5 (Israel Moke try).

Town (Jack Swain Cup): Havelock North 28, Napier Pirate 17; Tamatea 34, Hastings R&S 14; Bridge Pa 31, Taradale 12; MAC 40, Napier Tech OB 32; Napier OBM 41, Maraenui 7.

Country (Arthur Bowman Cup: Pōrangahau 41, Central 0; Waipawa Country United 47, Takapau 7; Otane 24, Eskview 17.

Division 3 (Big Barrel Maury Coady Cup): Havelock North 8, Flaxmere 5; Clive 17, Bridge Pa 5; Napier Pirate 46, Maraenui 5; YMP 47, Napier OBM; Tamatea bye.

Colts (Arthur Brown Cup): Napier Pirate 53, Hastings R&S 5; Taradale 14, Havelock North 10; Napier OBM 62, Napier Tech OB 7; Onga-Tiko bye.

Women (Big Barrel Marsh Cup): Napier Tech OB 25, Hastings R&S 7; MAC 67, Central 10; Clive bye.