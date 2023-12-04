Ten bins were filled with donations to the Foodbank.

I would like to thank the CHB Community for their generosity towards the Can Do Food Bank Appeal this year.

A huge thank you to all the supporters who get behind the appeal, as without you, this event wouldn’t be the success it proves to be year on year.

A special thanks to the Emergency Services (Fire Brigades, Police and St John) for their presence on the night, making lots of noise with sirens and flashing lights to let everyone know the drive was happening. And all the drivers and runners who take time out of their busy lives to get behind this amazing community event.

We managed to fill 10 bins with cans and various products that will make up food parcels for families in need throughout the next 12 months.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a happy safe New Year.

Judy Strawbridge

Manager

PGG Wrightson