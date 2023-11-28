Santa will be in Waipukurau on December 9. He’s just resting up in readiness.

Don’t look now, but it’s nearly Christmas, and the CHB Christmas Market and Concert is here to kick it off in style.

The market is set to romp all over Russell Park in Waipukurau this Saturday, hosted by the CHB Farmers Market. From 10am-5pm, the park will feature food stalls and trucks and a wide range of stalls with gifts, clothing, jewellery, plants, crafts and more.

New stallholders have jumped on board for this festive opportunity so it’s a chance to buy local for Christmas.

The market runs until about mid-afternoon but there will be music and entertainment all day long, with a big stage and local legends the Monotonenz performing a three-hour set, along with other CHB talent performing favourite songs and Christmas carols.

There will be giveaways on the day, including gift vouchers and grocery hampers.

The event has a new major sponsor, Kate McCormick from Tremains, who has been getting right behind this Christmas event.

If you’re still feeling festive next weekend – Saturday, December 9 – there’s another chance to finish your Christmas shopping at the Central Hawke’s Bay Community Christmas Carnival.

The carnival will spill out onto Ruataniwha St in Waipukurau from 11am-1pm, offering live music and entertainment, food stalls, local shopping and the chance to visit Santa.

So get your sleigh bells on, Central Hawke’s Bay, and get into the jolly old Christmas spirit.