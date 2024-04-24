Voyager 2023 media awards
Updated

Central Hawke’s Bay WWII veteran Walter Malcolm on commemorating Anzac history

Michaela Gower
By
3 mins to read
Join us for live coverage of the Anzac dawn service 2024, from Gisborne and Auckland NZ. Video Whakaata Māori

For World War II Veteran and former prisoner of war Walter Malcolm, Anzac Day is about much more than parades.

As the last surviving WWII veteran in Central Hawke’s , he now spends his days at home, making the most of the sunshine and his family.

