PBW CHB president Noeline Alcock, left, with second chance scholarship winner Natasha Oliver.

At BPW (Business and Professional Women) CHB’s first meeting of the year Natasha Oliver, from Waipukurau, was presented with a second-chance scholarship to assist her with her training in the building industry. Natasha is a single mum with two daughters, is in the third year of her training and has been in the building industry for longer. She is keen to continue her education and focus on project management.

In 2023 BPW CHB was able to award three second-chance scholarships, with the help of Kate and Prue from Foxtrot Home.

BPW CHB members fundraise during the year to fund the scholarships. Last year’s events include a Camellia Breakfast to celebrate Suffrage Day and a fundraiser at the Little Theatre. Applications for the scholarships open in July and are available to all women over 25 in CHB who are in or entering tertiary education.

The guest speaker at this month’s BPW CHB dinner meeting was Debbie Hewitt, who shared with the club members her journey in agribusiness as well as some more personal experiences. Her talk was heartfelt and well received.

BPW CHB meets monthly for a dinner and guest speaker. As well as fundraising for scholarships they advocate for equality for women through education, mentoring and networking. BPW is affiliated nationally and internationally, with members in over 100 countries around the world. Guests and new members are always welcome at BPW CHB’s dinner meetings, message the club on Facebook or email BPW.CHB@gmail.com.