The PDC's World Series of Darts is to return to Hamilton's Claudelands Arena in August next year following the success of the NZ Darts Masters earlier this year.

World number one Michael van Gerwen took victory when the World Series made its Hamilton debut this year as part of the international circuit of annual events.

World Matchplay champion Rob Cross, former World Champion Gary Anderson and colourful Peter Wright also competed in Hamilton and will be in line to return in 2020.

"It's fantastic for us to be able to return to Hamilton for the NZ Darts Masters in 2020, following what was a really successful debut at the Claudelands Arena in August," said PDC chief executive Matthew Porter. "The World Series of Darts continues to go from strength to strength and the NZ Darts Masters will be our last of six worldwide events in 2020 as our top stars compete globally against the best local talent.

"It's been great to see the progression of darts in New Zealand in recent years as more players make their mark at the top level, and this will be another great opportunity for them to play against the sport's top names in front of their home fans."

Hamilton City Council general manager of venues, tourism and major events Sean Murray said: "We're excited to welcome the NZ Darts Masters back to Claudelands for a second consecutive year.

"The NZ Darts Masters was a highlight on Claudelands' event calendar this year and we're thrilled to see the top players in darts return next year. We look forward to building on the success of the inaugural tournament and providing an even better experience for fans in 2020."