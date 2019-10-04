Several Hamilton young people have returned successful from the World Junior Pool Championships in the United States, and for some it was a first international outing.

Hamilton supplied six members of the New Zealand team competing over several different divisions through a series of matches starting at 7am and going late most nights.

One Hamilton player, Kieran Dempsey, 15, pulled off a second place finish in the under 16s division in his first international tournament.

There was some great success in the team section as well — Alexandria Endres and Flynn Beetham came third in the Under 16 division in the scotch doubles tournament.

The New Zealand U13 team that competed at the World Junior Pool Championships in the United States. Photo / Supplied

There was a hard-fought final in the teams' competition with Endres, Beetham and Dempsey almost pulling off a win, though Flynn said they have each other's back.

"If you can't stay focused or you're getting nervous or letting the pressure get to you, you've always got people to back you up.

They can help you get back up to 100 per cent of your game."

Team captain Hone Tito and Dion Stevenson placed third in the under 21 doubles and Rhys Stevenson was part of the second place winning U13 team.

The skill showed by the younger players is to be admired, says team manager Bernie Endres.

"The make-up of the New Zealand team this year often meant we had younger players squaring off against older, more experienced opponents.

"They more than held their own and this experience will really pay off for them in the future."

The team was sponsored by Masse pool club which started in Hamilton as the Pool and 8 Ball club and the Hamilton players join the ranks of other New Zealand winners.

In the past five years New Zealand pool players have brought home 16 world titles including the 2019 Teams World Cup.

• The Junior team was: Flynn Beetham (Hamilton); Kieran Dempsey (Hamilton); Alexandria Endres (Hamilton); Mario Hildred (New Plymouth); Harlem Hoggart (Pukekohe); Tyler Hoggart (Pukekohe); Jack McDonald (Pukekohe); Deon Stevenson (Hamilton); Rhys Stevenson (Hamilton); Hone Tito (Hamilton).