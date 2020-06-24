

Refreshed Whanganui golfing ace Tara Raj is hungry for tournament play now the country is out of lockdown.

The 17-year-old Year 13 correspondence student was disappointed to miss her trip to Thailand as part of the New Zealand team to compete as individuals in the Women's Asia Pacific Championships in February because of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then Raj and 13-year-old sister Sera, also a talented golfer, paired as training partners during lockdown.

"We trained at home where we have a big paddock, but after a while that got a bit boring," Raj said.

"We lacked a bit of motivation with nothing immediately on the horizon, so we decided to take a break earlier than we normally would in the year and we have emerged refreshed.

"I am really keen for a bit of tournament play now."

Raj and Sera have a busy few weeks coming up with a veritable feast of tournament play to satisfy their hunger.

"In the first week of July I head to Hamilton to defend my title in the Ruth Middleton Open that I won last year in Matamata, then I'm home for a week before heading back to play in the Waikato U19 tournament.

"And a week after that I defend my Waikato stroke play title. It is a busy time coming up. Sera will be competing in the same tournaments. In fact, the whole family will be involved."

Ultimately the multiple Wanganui women's open champion is keen on a professional career in the game, but in the meantime is looking at scholarships to colleges in the United States.

"I have been talking to a couple of colleges in the United States, but nothing firm has been decided yet. Ultimately I want to turn professional and play on the LPGA tour," Raj said.