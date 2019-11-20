Bradley Wallis may have had divine intervention after slotting an ace on the second hole at his old home away from home at Belmont.

The Wanganui Golf Club member has just completed his first year as a PGA trainee at the Royal Wellington Club and returned home to witness the scattering of his late grandfather Hank Hagenaars' ashes on Friday.

Before the ceremony, young Wallis went out for a round with his dad, Pete Wallis, and uncle Keith Slight, better known for his lawn bowling prowess.

"Keith and I were in the buggy watching Bradley's shot on the first [hole] and thought that had gone in, or gone pretty close," Pete recalled.

Advertisement

"But we all watched in amazement when he slotted his first ever hole-in-one on the second. We couldn't miss it, we all saw it. He used a six iron into a stiff breeze and it just rolled in. He was only up from Wellington for the scattering of his grandfather's ashes and we decided to head out for a hit in the morning, maybe it was divine intervention."

It may also have been down to the coaching he has been receiving as a young professional in Wellington, or he could simply be a chip off the old block.

"I've had three holes-in-one, two in the same year, so maybe he learned from me," Pete Wallis said.

"He's also been spending a bit of time with Mel Tongue (Michael Campbell's former coach) in Wellington."

It is believed to be the 12th ace in the greater Whanganui region this year.