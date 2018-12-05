The Manawatu Wanganui women's Toro Interprovincial team are still in reasonable shape despite going down to the strong Canterbury crew 3.5/1.5 in round three at the Waitikiri Golf Club in Christchurch on Wednesday.

Manawatu Wanganui went through Day One unbeaten after dealing to Waikato 3.5/1.5 on Tuesday morning before convincingly beating Taranaki 4/2.

Wanganui open women's champion Tara Raj, playing at No 1, would have been disappointed with her first match of the tournament losing to Waikato's Zahraa Bester 2/1 on Tuessday morning. However, her team mates rallied round to claim the game with Zhuoyi Hu finished all square with Robyn Pellow, while Brydie Hodge won her game 7/6, Lisa Herbert 5/4 and Lily Griffin 5/4.

Raj bounced back in Round two to lead her side to a solid win over Taranaki by winning her match against Tineka Kumeroa 4/2. She stayed on track to claim Juliana Hung 2up in round three against Canterbury on Wednesday.

Hung and her Canterbury side are rated among the strongest in the pool.

Pool play continues through until tomorrow with the semifinals and finals set down for the weekend.