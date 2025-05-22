Despite not scoring in the second spell, YMP banked the maximum five points and head the table on 30, followed by Tapuae (24), OBM (15), HSOB (12), Ngatapa (11) and Pirates (0).

YMP dominated possession and field position in the first half, during which No 8 Niko Lauti got across for two tries after tighthead prop Nehe Papuni scored the opening try from a lineout drive in the fourth minute.

OBM’s cause suffered a significant blow when they lost centre Ale Paulo in the 19th minute. His yellow card was upgraded to a dismissal for an exchange of views with referee Ben Holt.

Openside flanker Te Peehi Fairlie, who was used to great effect at the lineout, scored YMP’s fifth and what turned out to be final try just before halftime.

YMP were in favourable positions on more than five occasions, but zeal and OBM’s scrambling defence denied them.

The game was hard-fought as OBM tightened their belts defensively.

Skudder was yellow-carded in the 52nd minute and both teams lost personnel to the blood bin.

Burly lock Khian Westrupp, YMP’s Taste One Most Valuable Player for the second week in a row, blindside flanker Jess Kapene and left-wing Nashwen Mouton were a force of nature with ball in hand.

Mouton, winger Quaydon Chaffey-Kora and reserve fullback Taimana Teneti showed flair and made breaks.

First five Mitchell Purvis was in sublime form with the boot, converting every YMP try from both sidelines and centre-field.

OBM left wing Josaia Bosaka once again proved tough to pin down while halfback Atunaisa Rokotuiwei and blindside flanker-cum-lock Ratu Asivuriusi Nairoroi (OBM’s MVP) came up with crucial tackles.

OBM’s regular captain Jordan Kingi said that, while they had to work hard to get out of their own territory early on, the front row of Ratu Nairoroi (son of Ratu Asivuriusi Nairoroi), Lance Dickson and Levi Soto were key in a solid forward showing at the scrum.

Teneti, 20, joined YMP after two years at Otago Rugby Academy and is thriving.

“YMP has an awesome team environment,” he said. “Older guys take good care of our younger players, make us feel welcome, and Shayde and Will [Brown, coach] are amazing leaders.

“They show us the standard and level we all need to reach every game in order for us to achieve what we want ... to win the championship.”

Tapuae vs HSOB

There is no more dangerous team than the Taniwha.

Wairoa-based Kahu Scaffolding Tapuae proved that in a 48-15 win against Earthwork Solutions High School Old Boys.

Tapuae scored eight tries to two on their home Tapuae Sports Ground.

Right wing Riko Tupou and fullback Kyoni Te Amo each scored hat-tricks, and hooker Sekove Serau and reserve second-five Zane Douglas one try apiece.

Player-coach Paoraian Manuel-Harman kicked four conversions.

HSOB fullback Matt Proffit landed a first-half penalty and scored a second-half try, which he converted. Loosehead prop Franco Ludwig got the Blue and Whites’ other try.

Tapuae led 17-3 at the break.

Tapuae were happy to get round 2 off to a winning start after a two-week break. They were beaten 28-12 by competition leaders YMP two weeks ago and won by default over Kevin Hollis Glass Tūranga Pirates a week later.

“Our guys bounced back,” Manuel-Harman said. “Nothing changed in our tactics or approach. We just ramped it up.”

HSOB head coach Wayne Ensor said their basic skills “were sorely tested early on but we fought back”.

“We actually had the upper hand by halftime. In the second half, though, Tapuae were far too good for us.”

Ngatapa vs Pirates

Happy but more consistency needed - that was the verdict of Larsawn Ngatapa head coach Sione Ngatu after their 39-17 win over Pirates.

Patutahi’s finest outgunned the Buccaneers by seven tries to two at Paddy’s Park for their second win of the season.

Ngatapa led 17-10 at halftime in front of a crowd of 400.

Right wing and Ngatapa’s MVP on the day, Joeli Ragoneliwa, scored two fine tries.

Led by loosehead prop Jesse Sweeney, Pirates cut the line for quality tries to second five-eighths Jackson Gray and promising fullback Avia Ropati, who converted both and kicked a penalty goal.

Pirates’ MVP was reserve hooker Moeakiola Pole, while tighthead prop Leon Stevenson, lock Ngāmetua Cummings and halfback Atapana Vili Sua impressed on debut.

“Our set-piece play was good - and we’re happy with the win - but we need to be more consistent,” said Ngatu, whose captain and lock Jack Twigley was at the heart of the Green and Whites’ effort.

Sweeney said he was proud of the way they kept their composure against a Ngatapa team who were “always tough”.

“Moeakiola, Avia and second-row forward Kiri Latu were good value. They’re experienced and help the new guys to become quick learners and adjust to our style of play.”

Club rugby draws for Saturday

Te Pae Hākari Poverty Bay men’s competitions, week 7

Premier Grade, all games at 2.45pm: Oval No 1, Enterprise Cars OBM vs Larsawn Ngatapa (referee Keelyn Smith, assistant refs Matt Smith, Tom Watson); Tapuae Sports Ground No 1, Kahu Scaffolding Tapuae vs East Coast Farm Vets YMP (Lenny Ferris; ARs Paul Brown, Neville Barwick); Oval No 2, Earthwork Solutions High School Old Boys vs Kevin Hollis Glass Tūranga Pirates (Ben Holt; ARs Les Thomas, Terry Reeves).

Senior 1, all games at 1pm: Bayley’s Athletic Park, Wairoa, Charteris Choppers Wairoa Athletic vs Harvest Transport Matawhero Ngatapa (non-competition match, referee Paul Brown); Barry Park 1, Tamatea R & M YMP Bumbles vs Nuhaka V8s (Thomas Nukunuku); Oval No 2, Earthwork Solutions HSOB vs Mahia RFC (Les Thomas).

Heke-o-Te-Rangi Blackbee Contractors Ngati Porou East Coast men’s competition, week 3

All games at 2pm: Kahuitara, Whareponga, Hikurangi vs Ūawa (referee Whetu Haerewa); George Nepia Memorial Park, Rangitukia, Waiapu vs Waima (Peter Crawford); Hatea-a-rangi Memorial Domain, Tokomaru Bay, Tokomaru Bay United vs Tokararangi (Matt Richards); Te Kura Kaupapa Mana Maori o Whangaparaoa, Cape Runaway, Tihirau Victory Club vs Ruatōria City (Rebecca Matheson).

Enterprise Cars NPEC wāhine competition, week 3

All games at 11.30am: Te Kura Kaupapa Mana Maori o Whangaparaoa, Cape Runaway, Tihirau Victory Club vs Ruatōria City (referee Sean Murtagh); George Nepia Memorial Park, Rangitukia, Waiapu vs Tokararangi (Peter Crawford).

Bye: Hikurangi Mountain Maidens.