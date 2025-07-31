Gisborne Boys' High goalkeeper Francois Louw goes low to try to stop a Napier Boys' High player scoring in a penalty shootout at the Super 8 hockey tournament in Palmerston North this week. Gisborne won 4-3 after the playoff for seventh and eighth ended 2-all after regular time. Gisborne are back in action on Saturday in a Poverty Bay men's hockey game against top-of-the-table YMP. Photo / Bonnie Easterbrook

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

YMP v Gisborne Boys’ High game of the weekend in Poverty Bay club hockey

Gisborne Boys' High goalkeeper Francois Louw goes low to try to stop a Napier Boys' High player scoring in a penalty shootout at the Super 8 hockey tournament in Palmerston North this week. Gisborne won 4-3 after the playoff for seventh and eighth ended 2-all after regular time. Gisborne are back in action on Saturday in a Poverty Bay men's hockey game against top-of-the-table YMP. Photo / Bonnie Easterbrook

It’s top-of-the-table tussle in Poverty Bay men’s club hockey on Saturday when leaders YMP A take on a Gisborne Boys’ High First XI fresh from a rare win at their annual Super 8 tournament.

The men start proceedings at 12.30pm on Saturday with Waituhi up against Lytton Paikea Sports Club LOB Traktion.

“This should be a tightly contested game,” Poverty Bay Hockey chairman Kohere Tupara said.

“Traktion will go in as favourites, but they will be wary of a Waituhi team who are capable of an upset.”

That encounter will usher in a potentially dramatic clash between defending champions Laidlaw YMP and Boys’ High at 2pm.