Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

YMP v Gisborne Boys’ High game of the weekend in Poverty Bay club hockey

By
General reporter, specialises in emergency services and rural·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Gisborne Boys' High goalkeeper Francois Louw goes low to try to stop a Napier Boys' High player scoring in a penalty shootout at the Super 8 hockey tournament in Palmerston North this week. Gisborne won 4-3 after the playoff for seventh and eighth ended 2-all after regular time. Gisborne are back in action on Saturday in a Poverty Bay men's hockey game against top-of-the-table YMP. Photo / Bonnie Easterbrook

Gisborne Boys' High goalkeeper Francois Louw goes low to try to stop a Napier Boys' High player scoring in a penalty shootout at the Super 8 hockey tournament in Palmerston North this week. Gisborne won 4-3 after the playoff for seventh and eighth ended 2-all after regular time. Gisborne are back in action on Saturday in a Poverty Bay men's hockey game against top-of-the-table YMP. Photo / Bonnie Easterbrook

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It’s top-of-the-table tussle in Poverty Bay men’s club hockey on Saturday when leaders YMP A take on a Gisborne Boys’ High First XI fresh from a rare win at their annual Super 8 tournament.

The men start proceedings at 12.30pm on Saturday with Waituhi up against Lytton Paikea Sports Club

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save