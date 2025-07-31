YMP won their round 2 game 7-2 but it was against a depleted Boys’ High line-up during school holidays.
“This will be the game of the weekend for sure,” Tupara said.
“Both teams will want a strong last match before their likely meeting in the Premier men’s grand final.
“The students will use their speed and fitness to try to get on top, whereas YMP will be looking to use their flair and experience.”
The students will go into the game a bit weary after a tough week at the Super 8 secondary schools tournament in Palmerston North.
They played five games in three days, but finished the tournament on a high with a penalty-shootout victory over Napier Boys’ High in the playoff for seventh and eighth – Gisborne’s first win at the tournament in many years.
“They are a tired team, but they are keen and eager for the weekend against YMP,” GBHS coach Wade Manson said.
The women hit the Hain Farming Turf after that with PGG Wrightson Ngatapa in action against Gisborne Girls’ High School First XI at 3.30pm.
“Ngatapa will look to continue their dominance over Girls’ High this season,” Tupara said (7-2 in round 1; 4-0 in round 2).
“Girls’ High have improved each time the two sides have met and will want to keep that going. But Ngatapa should be too much for them.”
GMC Green and LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Insurance Paikea finish the day’s play from 5pm.
“Paikea will want to improve on the result from the last time they played the Green Machine – they lost 6-nil that time,” Tupara said. “The girls in pink will need to contain the skilful GMC midfield to stay in it.”
Two women’s games were held on Thursday night – Ngatapa v Paikea and Girls’ High v GMC Kowhai. Results to follow.
The points table going into the men’s games has YMP on top on 15 points, with Gisborne Boys’ High on nine, Traktion on nine, Waituhi three and Masters zero.
Heading into Thursday’s clashes, GMC Green led the women on 15, from Paikea 10, Ngatapa seven, Kowhai one and Girls’ High one.