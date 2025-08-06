Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

YMP top of Gisborne Premier netball table after win over HSOG

By Sherrill Beale
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Multi-talented YMP defender Bronya McMenamin was a powerhouse for her team in their Premier Grade netball victory over High School Old Girls in the YMCA on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, McMenamin was named in the Ngati Porou East Coast Hamoterangi women's rugby squad for the Heartland North Island competition. Photo / Paul Rickard

Multi-talented YMP defender Bronya McMenamin was a powerhouse for her team in their Premier Grade netball victory over High School Old Girls in the YMCA on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, McMenamin was named in the Ngati Porou East Coast Hamoterangi women's rugby squad for the Heartland North Island competition. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

YMP reclaimed top spot on the Gisborne Pak’nSave Premier Grade table with a strong win over nearest rivals High School Old Girls in the YMCA on Wednesday night.

Turanga FM YMP’s 52-37 defeat of Taste One HSOG lifted them to 38 points, two ahead of HSOG with defending champions Claydens

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save