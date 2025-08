Multi-talented YMP defender Bronya McMenamin was a powerhouse for her team in their Premier Grade netball victory over High School Old Girls in the YMCA on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, McMenamin was named in the Ngati Porou East Coast Hamoterangi women's rugby squad for the Heartland North Island competition. Photo / Paul Rickard

YMP reclaimed top spot on the Gisborne Pak’nSave Premier Grade table with a strong win over nearest rivals High School Old Girls in the YMCA on Wednesday night.

Turanga FM YMP’s 52-37 defeat of Taste One HSOG lifted them to 38 points, two ahead of HSOG with defending champions Claydens Waikohu third on 32 points (but with a game in hand).

YMP were in front right the way through - 11-8 at the first-quarter break, 28-21 at halftime and 37-29 going into the last 15 minutes.

Both teams were speedy and used long, hard passes - the ball zooming up and down the court.

The first three quarters were close and the scoreline only blew out in the last quarter, which YMP won 15-8.