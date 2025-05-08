“This should be a very close game and a very good way to see how the year ahead looks for the men’s competition,” Poverty Bay Hockey Association chairman Kohere Tupara said.

“YMP A would go in as favourites but expect Boys’ High to make a game of it.”

The second men’s match, at 2pm, features Waituhi and Lytton Paikea Sports Club (LPSC) Lytton Old Boys Traktion.

Waituhi went down to YMP in the opening Saturday of the season and will be hungry to bounce back.

Conversely, Traktion will be aiming to build on their winning performance from last Saturday.

“That should be another close one - the third and fourth-placed teams last year,” Tupara said.

“I suspect Traktion might take it out by a goal, perhaps two. They have a good mix of youth and experience.”

The women take over from 3.30pm, with Gisborne Girls’ High School First XI opening their season against LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Paikea.

“I haven’t seen Girls’ High play so far this season, so for me they are pretty much an unknown at this stage,” Tupara said. “Based on previous seasons, they will be a team that can make it tough for the other women’s sides.

“At the same time, Paikea will want to rebound from their opening loss against Ngatapa.”

The final match of the day pits PGG Wrightson Ngatapa against GMC Kowhai at 5 pm.

“I was really impressed with the Kowhai defence last weekend against the Green Machine,” Tupara said. “But I think Ngatapa’s fitness will tell the story. I think they will wear down their opposition.

“All the games this weekend should produce really good contests, and we’re all looking forward to the great afternoon of hockey.”

GMC Green and LPSC Resene Masters have the byes.