YMP start men’s club hockey season with Gisborne Boys’ High clash

Gisborne Girls' High First XI player Keeley Smiler (left) and GMC Kowhai's Bella Swann reach for the ball as Chloe Kapene closes in, with Krissy Hohepa at the ready in a Poverty Bay women's club hockey game last year. The 2025 edition of GGHS get their club season under way on Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

A replay of last year’s men’s premier grand final makes for an exciting opening game of the Poverty Bay club hockey competition this weekend.

Gisborne Boys’ High School First XI and Laidlaw YMP A clash on the Hain Farming Turf from 12.30 on Saturday and it promises to be a hard-fought affair.

YMP were too strong for the students on finals day in 2024 and are looking just as formidable this year.

However, the Wade Manson-coached Gisborne Boys’ High team have retained a good number of their squad from last year, including ace goalscorer Ollie Egan, and have been training hard in preparation for the club season and their winter week tournament.

Saturday’s game will be a good indication of where they are at early on.

“This should be a very close game and a very good way to see how the year ahead looks for the men’s competition,” Poverty Bay Hockey Association chairman Kohere Tupara said.

“YMP A would go in as favourites but expect Boys’ High to make a game of it.”

The second men’s match, at 2pm, features Waituhi and Lytton Paikea Sports Club (LPSC) Lytton Old Boys Traktion.

Waituhi went down to YMP in the opening Saturday of the season and will be hungry to bounce back.

Conversely, Traktion will be aiming to build on their winning performance from last Saturday.

“That should be another close one - the third and fourth-placed teams last year,” Tupara said.

“I suspect Traktion might take it out by a goal, perhaps two. They have a good mix of youth and experience.”

The women take over from 3.30pm, with Gisborne Girls’ High School First XI opening their season against LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Paikea.

“I haven’t seen Girls’ High play so far this season, so for me they are pretty much an unknown at this stage,” Tupara said. “Based on previous seasons, they will be a team that can make it tough for the other women’s sides.

“At the same time, Paikea will want to rebound from their opening loss against Ngatapa.”

The final match of the day pits PGG Wrightson Ngatapa against GMC Kowhai at 5 pm.

“I was really impressed with the Kowhai defence last weekend against the Green Machine,” Tupara said. “But I think Ngatapa’s fitness will tell the story. I think they will wear down their opposition.

“All the games this weekend should produce really good contests, and we’re all looking forward to the great afternoon of hockey.”

GMC Green and LPSC Resene Masters have the byes.

