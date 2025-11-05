Blake, who batted at five in the run chase, made 22 from 44 balls as The Waka got to 7-104.
He was stumped by Morrison off the medium pace bowling of George Whitehead, who swung and seamed the ball both ways in his 3-15 off three overs.
Anish Shivdikar took 2-13 off three as Ngatapa’s bowlers backed up a sterling effort by their top-order batsmen.
Horouta have the personnel and willingness to improve, but the winning of this game was down to a genuine captain’s knock.
Bollywood High School Old Boys Presidents graft hard.
Three of the Blue and Whites’ best got into the 20s – Glen Udall 28, Matt Jefferd 25 and Jeff Chambers 20 – in a total of 4-121 after being put in to bat on the No 2 ground by Gisborne Boys’ High School Second XI captain Kobe Donnelly.
The Presidents won the game by 37 runs.
Adult guest player Ryan Jones (25) and left-handed opener Pranash Senthooran (22) were the best of a Boys’ High batting line-up dismissed for 84 in 19.3 overs.
Earlier, GBHS medium pacer Callum McInnes took 2-12 off two overs and off-spinner Donnelly had opener Udall – the grade’s most experienced player – stumped by Jack Williams, a great piece of cricket.
New-ball menace Raffaele Colucci impressed for GBHS, as did Presidents off-spinner Jackson Donovan-Monteith.
Donovan-Monteith, Blake McMillan and Brad Clark – all capable age-group players – made a quality return to cricket.
Donovan-Monteith was a brilliant off-spinner and has lost none of his skill in flighting the ball.
In round 2 this Saturday from 2pm, Ngatapa face GBHS and HSOB are up against Horouta.