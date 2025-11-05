The Poverty Bay Senior B T20 competition got under way at Harry Barker Reserve last weekend with Ngatapa and HSOB Presidents victorious.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Poverty Bay Senior B T20 competition got under way at Harry Barker Reserve last weekend with Ngatapa and HSOB Presidents victorious.

Ngatapa Pioneer Green Caps won’t be giving up their Poverty Bay Senior B club cricket crowns without a fight.

The Charles Morrison-led Ngatapa, who won the T20 and Hope Cup 30-over championships last season, began their latest T20 campaign on Saturday with a 38-run win over Moshim’s Spice Horouta Presidents.

Morrison won the toss on Harry Barker Reserve 4, chose to bat first and hit 13 boundaries in his 60-ball knock of 82 as opener – the highest individual score in Poverty Bay senior cricket on opening day.

He and Brent Gallagher (41 not out) put on 130 for the second wicket in a total of 3-142.

Horouta opening bowler Yash Taak took 2-18 off four overs, including the prize wicket of Morrison, caught by Stanley Blake.