Waikohu 1, Gisborne Girls’ High start Gisborne Premier netball campaigns with wins

By Sherrill Beale
Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

Waikohu 1 goalshooter Marcia Beale was on target with this shot in last year's Gisborne Premier Grade grand final. It put her team in front against YMP and they stayed there. Waikohu's 2025 campaign started with a win in midweek games. Photo / Murray Robertson

Defending champions Waikohu look to be the real deal again after giving High School Old Girls a 12-goal welcome back defeat in Premier Grade netball on Wednesday night.

Claydens Waikohu (1) won their season-opening clash 53-41 at the YMCA while Gisborne Girls’ High Senior A also made a victorious start

