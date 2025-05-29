But the students made several goal-scoring runs in the third quarter to go into the break a goal in front.

Once the students took the lead, their confidence increased and they carried that momentum into the last quarter.

Both teams made changes, working new players in with last year’s more experienced players and showing that the understanding between teammates is developing nicely.

Girls’ High’s links worked especially well in the last quarter. They moved the ball at speed through the court and into their shooters to steadily extend their lead and ultimately deny Whāngārā a losing bonus point (for losing by 5 goals or less).

Waikohu led Taste One HSOG - back in the Premier fold after a couple of seasons away - all the way.

They were 15-9 up after the first quarter, 28-19 ahead at halftime and 39-31 in front by the third-quarter break.

Waikohu fans will be hoping for more of the same 2024 Premier Grade grand final heroics in the YMCA this season. Their reigning champion team started well on Wednesday night with a good win over High School Old Girls. Photo / Murray Robertson

However, it was a closer game than the final score suggested and HSOG could take positives from it, including winning the third quarter by a goal.

Both teams’ players worked together well. They moved the ball speedily through the court and into the attacking end, while their defenders pressured their opposition into making errors.

Some of the HSOG players were members of Waikohu’s championship-winning team, but have returned to the Blues camp.

Waikohu showed they have gained capable new players to replace them.

Saturday’s Premier action in the Y starts at 9am with Waikohu back in action against Old Girls Whāngārā.

Wednesday’s win showed Waikohu’s new players have quickly settled in and they will be confident of making it two from two.

Old Girls Whāngārā gave glimpses of good play in their first outing last weekend - a 65-36 loss to Horouta Gold - but they will need everyone working together for the full hour to have any chance of upstaging Waikohu.

Horouta Gold play GGHS Snr A at 11am in what could be a close, competitive game after both teams started with victories.

The other senior grade teams are playing at the Gisborne Girls’ High courts.

Secondary and intermediate teams will be playing their second round of grading, so the courts will be busy from 8.45am to 3.30pm.