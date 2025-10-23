Trophy winners ... Holding the silverware spoils of golfing war following the prizegiving for the Gisborne East Coast Vets Open on the Awapuni Links course this week are (from left) Kerry Allan, Caren Van Der Meys, Stefan Andreassen, Neville Jenkins, Teresa Lewis, Dallas Atkins, Iritana Ngarimu, Peter Johnston, Laurie Owen and John Aitchison.

Neville Jenkins took a trip down memory lane when he received the Group 5 trophy at the Ryman Healthcare Gisborne East Coast Vets Open tournament prizegiving on Wednesday.

The McMurray Plate was first presented by Tom McMurray in 1976 and Jenkins recalls McMurray living a couple of doors down from him in Abbott St years ago.

He also admits to being a little envious of the golfing parties McMurray used to throw.

Nearly 50 years later, Jenkins received the McMurray Plate after defeating Whakatāne’s Paul Reid in the Group 6 matchplay final of the Awapuni Links-hosted GEC Vets tournament.

Jenkins is 82 (20 years older than Reid, he pointed out) and one of a few octogenarians who enjoyed success at the open.