Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Gisborne vet golfer wins former neighbour’s trophy 50 years on

Gisborne Herald
4 mins to read

Trophy winners ... Holding the silverware spoils of golfing war following the prizegiving for the Gisborne East Coast Vets Open on the Awapuni Links course this week are (from left) Kerry Allan, Caren Van Der Meys, Stefan Andreassen, Neville Jenkins, Teresa Lewis, Dallas Atkins, Iritana Ngarimu, Peter Johnston, Laurie Owen and John Aitchison.

Trophy winners ... Holding the silverware spoils of golfing war following the prizegiving for the Gisborne East Coast Vets Open on the Awapuni Links course this week are (from left) Kerry Allan, Caren Van Der Meys, Stefan Andreassen, Neville Jenkins, Teresa Lewis, Dallas Atkins, Iritana Ngarimu, Peter Johnston, Laurie Owen and John Aitchison.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Neville Jenkins took a trip down memory lane when he received the Group 5 trophy at the Ryman Healthcare Gisborne East Coast Vets Open tournament prizegiving on Wednesday.

The McMurray Plate was first presented by Tom McMurray in 1976 and Jenkins recalls McMurray living a couple of doors down from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save