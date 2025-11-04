Jace Brown has taken on the daunting assignment of playing No 1 for Tairāwhiti at the Freyberg Masters interprovincial golf tournament on Auckland's Omaha Beach course. His team put up admirable fights in their losses to Taranaki and Wellington on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Valiant effort but no reward for Tairāwhiti golfers on day 2 of Freyberg Masters

Tairāwhiti fell just short of a giant-killing act on day 2 of the Freyberg Masters interprovincial golf tournament in Auckland on Tuesday.

The 15th and bottom-seeded province, which began the over-40s matchplay competition in victorious style, lost its round 3 and 4 ties on the Omaha Beach course.

Tairāwhiti were beaten 3½-1½ by Taranaki, then gave heavyweights Wellington a Guy Fawkes fireworks fright before going down 4-1.

The team defeats dropped them from third after day 1 to ninth on the table topped by Wellington.

As it stood after round 4, Tairāwhiti had already surpassed last year’s team points tally with another four rounds to go.