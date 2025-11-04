They were up against Bay of Plenty on Wednesday morning - the only round of the day.
The Taranaki clash was in the balance to the latter holes.
Tairāwhiti No 2 Anaru Reedy made it three victories on the trot in beating Caleb Andreoli while No 5 Richard Apanui halved with Phil Hooper.
No 1 Jace Brown lost 4 and 3 to Andrew Searle, as did No 3 David Solomann to Brian Martelletti.
No 4 Waka Donnelly fell 2 and 1 to Matthew Stachurski.
Tauranga-based, East Coast-born Apanui anchored their valiant efforts against Wellington with a 4 and 3 win over Michael Clegg.
Brown was beaten 7 and 5 by Jonathan Cane and Donnelly lost 3 and 2 to Matthew Pegg.
It was knife-cutting tension in the other two games, both of which went to the 18th, but not in Tairāwhiti’s favour.
Reedy’s win streak ended 1-down to Elton Nicholson and Solomann also lost 1-down to JJ Love.