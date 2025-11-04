Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Gisborne Herald / Sport

Valiant effort but no reward for Tairāwhiti golfers on day 2 of Freyberg Masters

Chief Sub Editor·Gisborne Herald·
2 mins to read

Jace Brown has taken on the daunting assignment of playing No 1 for Tairāwhiti at the Freyberg Masters interprovincial golf tournament on Auckland's Omaha Beach course. His team put up admirable fights in their losses to Taranaki and Wellington on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Jace Brown has taken on the daunting assignment of playing No 1 for Tairāwhiti at the Freyberg Masters interprovincial golf tournament on Auckland's Omaha Beach course. His team put up admirable fights in their losses to Taranaki and Wellington on Tuesday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tairāwhiti fell just short of a giant-killing act on day 2 of the Freyberg Masters interprovincial golf tournament in Auckland on Tuesday.

The 15th and bottom-seeded province, which began the over-40s matchplay competition in victorious style, lost its round 3 and 4 ties on the Omaha Beach course.

Tairāwhiti were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save