Devery, playing for Te Puia Hot Springs, is yet to taste defeat after six rounds of the series, which heads to Poverty Bay’s Awapuni Links on Sunday.

He has a perfect record of five wins from five matches and ended another player’s 100% record in round six of the matchplay competition at Tolaga Bay last weekend.

Devery was unavailable for round five in the morning, but filled in at No 4 for the Springs in the afternoon and defeated previously unbeaten Poverty Bay player Hayden Keast 5 and 4.

Keast wasn’t complaining.

“I ran into a hot Jason Devery,” Poverty Bay co-captain Keast said. “He was two-under through nine holes and I couldn’t keep pace. The bro was in good form.”

The two points Devery banked for his team were vital. They lost 6-2 to Patutahi (1) in the morning and drew 4-all with Poverty Bay in the afternoon to lift their overall total to 27 points.

They sit in fourth place, four points ahead of Waikohu (23) with one round of round-robin play to go.

Defending champions Patutahi (1) lead on 35 points, with Electrinet Park (1) second on 32 and Poverty Bay third on 31.

Following round seven, the eight teams split into the top and bottom four for semifinal play Sunday afternoon, and Springs do not want to be involved in the playoffs for fifth to eighth.

Neither do Waikohu, but to have any chance of catching Springs they need big points in their last round-robin tie against Tolaga Bay and for Te Puia to slip up.

Springs face Park (1), who will be fizzing with confidence on the back of their 6-2 round six defeat of Patutahi (1), courtesy of comprehensive wins to No 1 Dan Collier and No 2 Anaru Reedy, and an 18th-hole victory to No 3 Matt Henwood.

With Devery missing round five, then beating Keast, only two players – Eddie Brown jnr and Glenn Solomann – have six-from-six individual win records and their achievements continue from where they left off last year.

Patutahi’s Brown jnr and Waikohu’s Auckland-based teenager Solomann were the two frontrunners for the 2024 Sportsman Trophy for player of the series. Solomann got the nod, just.

Saturday also saw another teen machine, Marcus Gray, in action for Poverty Bay and he justified his elevation with two wins.

RESULTS – ROUND 5

Patutahi (1) 6 Te Puia Hot Springs 2: Hukanui Brown def Richard Apanui 2 and 1; Jace Brown lost to Wade Wesche 2 and 1; Shayde Skudder def Brendon McLeod 3 and 2; Eddie Brown jnr def John Wyllie 4 and 3.

Poverty Bay 6 Electrinet Park (1) 2: Pete Anderson lost to Anaru Reedy 3 and 2; Waka Donnelly def Dan Collier 3 and 2; Marcus Gray def Brad Reynolds 5 and 4; Hayden Keast def Matt Henwood 3 and 1.

Waikohu 5 Electrinet Park (2) 3: Glenn Solomann def Bailey Matoe 3 and 1; David Solomann def Selwyn Peneha 4 and 3; Terry Reeves lost to Peter Stewart 5 and 4; Mike Christophers halved with Anthony Pahina.

Tolaga Bay 4 Patutahi (2) 4: Bruce Yates def Lyall Anania 5 and 4; Taine Lincoln lost to Dean Pohatu 2 and 1; BJ Sidney lost to Regan Hindmarsh 5 and 4; Tim Adamson def Hamish Harris 6 and 5.

ROUND 6

Patutahi (1) 2 Electrinet Park (1) 6: Hukanui Brown lost to Dan Collier 6 and 5; Jace Brown lost to Anaru Reedy 5 and 4; Shayde Skudder lost to Matt Henwood 1-down; Eddie Brown jnr def Brad Reynolds 2 and 1.

Poverty Bay 4 Te Puia Hot Springs 4: Pete Anderson lost to Richard Apanui 5 and 4; Waka Donnelly def Wade Wesche 5 and 4; Marcus Gray def Brendon McLeod 2 and 1; Hayden Keast lost to Jason Devery 5 and 4.

Waikohu 6 Patutahi (2) 2: Glenn Solomann def Lyall Anania 5 and 4; David Solomann def Dean Pohatu 3 and 2; Mike Christophers lost to Regan Hindmarsh 5 and 4; Terry Reeves def Hamish Harris 3 and 2.

Tolaga Bay 6 Electrinet Park (2) 2: Bruce Yates def Bailey Matoe 4 and 3; Taine Lincoln def Selwyn Peneha 2 and 1; Wiremu Aupouri lost to Peter Stewart 5 and 4; Tim Adamson def Anthony Pahina 3 and 2.

Overall points: Patutahi (1) 35, Electrinet Park (1) 32, Poverty Bay 31, Te Puia Hot Springs 27, Waikohu 23, Tolaga Bay 19, Electrinet Park (2) 13, Patutahi (2) 12.