“If the students start well and try to close it out they will certainly be in there with a good chance of winning,” Poverty Bay Hockey deputy chairman Dallas Kerr said.

“Equally, YMP A will be well aware of the challenge the students present and will lift accordingly. It will be another good contest between the two sides.”

A question mark hangs over the 2pm clash between Waituhi and Lytton Paikea Sports Club (LPSC) LOB Traktion.

The teams finished on the same points in round 1.

“It’s going to be a nice even game I reckon,” Kerr said. “Both teams have the players to win it, providing they are on their game.

“Waituhi are a young side that’s developed in the past couple of weeks, and if that development flows into the game, Traktion will need to work hard to beat them.”

The 3.30pm women’s clash between Gisborne Girls’ High School First XI and GMC Kowhai is another that could go either way.

“Both teams are evenly matched,” Kerr said. “Girls’ High have improved and will want to make their mark now we’re into the second round.

“Kowhai’s defence will be tested.”

The final game pits PGG Wrightson Ngatapa against LPSC Emerre and Hathaway Insurance Paikea.

Ngatapa are favourites, but Paikea cannot be counted out.

“It’s the women’s game of the weekend I reckon,” Kerr said. “Paikea will want to get into the match early and score to get some dominance over Ngatapa.

“They will know that Ngatapa are a very fit side and will go for the full 70 minutes.”