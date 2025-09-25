The E Grade women made it back-to-back national titles for Surf City Squash with a dominant performance at their tournament in Napier. Team members were (from left): Jaynie Ovenden, Lily Donnelly, Ngareta Williams, Billie-Mae Mackintosh and Anaura Hogarth.

In Napier, the E Grade women stormed to victory with dominant play throughout the week. Seeded fourth, the young side of Ngareta Williams, Lily Donnelly, Anaura Hogarth, Jaynie Ovenden and Billie Mae Mackintosh consistently played above their ranking.

They swept through pool play with wins against Tokoroa (5–0), Hawke’s Bay Squash Rackets (4–1) and Masterton (4–1).

A 5–0 semifinal victory over Okato booked their place in the final, where they beat Masterton again to claim back-to-back E Grade national titles for the club.

Not to be outdone, the F Grade women completed a Surf City treble in Rotorua. It was the club’s third F Grade women’s national title in a row, with three different teams.

The F Grade women completed a Surf City Squash three-peat in Rotorua. It was the club’s third F Grade women’s national title in a row, with three different teams. This year’s crew were, back (from left): Almaadi Kahukoti (manager) DJ Hiraka-Love, Ruby Walton, Ashley Mountfort, Alice Young, Amber Phillips, Heather Donaldson and Willie Donnelly (coach). Front: Vida Phillips.

This year’s side of Alice Young, Amber Phillips, DJ Hiraka-Love, Vida Phillips, Ruby Walton, Ashley Mountfort and Heather Donaldson were unbeaten in their round robin.

Many of the players picked up the game only this year through the club’s development programme led by Willie Donnelly. Their results included victories over Ohakune (4–1), Tūrangi (5–0), Geyser City (5–0), Cambridge (5–0) and Matamata (3–2).

The D Grade men’s team provided the fairytale story of the week. Jason Phillips, Tuhi Hyde, Don Kennedy, Shannon Hiraka, Ben McNay and Keenan Ruru-Poharama were seeded fifth and were the only Surf City team without a junior.

They topped their pool in Invercargill with wins against hosts Squash City (4–1), top seeds Eden Epsom (3–2) and Te Puke (4–1).

A 4–1 semifinal victory over Okato set up a rematch with Eden Epsom in the final, but the top seeds turned the tables with a 3–2 win.

While disappointed, the Surf City men were well worth their runners-up spot.

The B Grade women (Jaime Tipu, Keira Thompson, Parearau Kutia, Casey Miller, Florence Faulks and Lane Bartlett) impressed in Timaru.

Just a year after the club’s return to the grade, the team exceeded expectations. A highlight was their 4–1 victory over fourth seeds SquashGym Palmerston North, which helped them to finish fifth overall, one place above their seeding.

In Rotorua, the F Grade men’s team of Oliver O’Connell, Chase Carroll, Callum Gordon, Jamie Aitken, Ivan Tauri and Marshall Aitken claimed a battling third place.

Juniors O’Connell and Carroll were unbeaten during the week, and eventual champions Henderson had some anxious moments in their 3-2 win.

The Surf City men finished on a high, defeating Morrinsville 4–1.

In Napier, the men’s E Grade team (Thomas Williams, Greg Bush, Cassius Williams, Simon Fergusson, Mana Ratahi and Ray Hohepa) had a tough week against good competition and fought hard for seventh place.