“We knew that Waiapu would bring their best and that Saturday would be a different game to our first game against them here in round 1 on May 10 (33-13 to TVC),” fourth-year coach Waititi said.

“It was typical finals rugby, both sides showing great skill and playing with structure.”

TVC, in their first appearance in the men’s showpiece - won the Sky Blue union’s first-ever extra-time final, 24-21 against Hikurangi in Ruatōria on July 29, 2017.

Three years ago the Victory Club beat Waiapu 39-17 at home and this season - having won the Kath McLean Memorial Cup for the first round and the Jury Harrison Memorial Cup on a challenge trophy basis - they raised their standard again.

Manuel and his captain and blindside flanker Richie Green again led a hard-trucking Waiapu crew back to Coast club rugby’s biggest occasion, yet not until the 66th minute did the visitors get on the scoreboard.

Before the final, a moment of silence was held for Ngakau Sonny-Bill Hailey, 18, who passed away at Hamilton on July 9. Ngakau was a most promising jockey and all-round sportsman, the son of Tolaga Bay Area School, Lytton High, Poverty Bay and NPEC blindside flanker Kate Gough and NPEC Kaupoi No.1083, Tawhiti and Tokomaru Bay United centre Arapeta Hailey.

TVC kicked off and two minutes in, referee Matt Richards awarded the home team the first penalty of the game.

First-five Te Kahurangi Kiel slotted a 25m kick for 3-0.

In the 21st minute, the hosts received a penalty 5m from the Waiapu goal line. They tapped and two phases of play later, loosehead prop Manahi Brooking crunched across to score.

Brooking’s try was not converted, and TVC took an 8-0 lead into the break.

Both teams had battled up and down the middle of the park as water pooling on the ground surface made running with the ball a grind.

Nine minutes after the resumption, at a lineout 5m from Waiapu’s end, TVC went left, then back over four phases, before reserve flanker Moana Mato scored in the right corner (13-0).

The evergreen Mato led TVC to Rangiora Keelan Memorial Shield glory in 2017.

In the 55th minute, Kiel, from just to the right of the posts, landed a 28m penalty attempt for 16-0.

The game seemed to be a done deal.

Waiapu had other ideas and they earned reward for their efforts in the 66th minute when Manuel delivered a perfectly timed pass to reserve right-wing Tihei Turei, who scored in the right corner (16-5).

After 73 minutes, another member of TVC’s 2017 campaign - reserve flanker Benny Haerewa - kicked a penalty from 28m out for 19-5.

Waiapu had the last word on the scoreboard. In the 78th minute, from a lineout drive 16m from the left corner, big reserve forward Gabe Te Kani dotted down. First-five Mahue Mauheni converted.

The semifinals of the women’s club competition are on Saturday. Ruatōria City Honey Bees face Waiapu at Enterprise Cars Whakarua Park in the 2 v 3 semi while No 1 qualifiers TVC play No 4 Hikurangi Mountain Maidens at Whangaparāoa.

Both games are at 11.30am.

In round 10 games, which brought round robin play to an end last Saturday, Waiapu beat Tokararangi 22-12 and Ruatōria pipped TVC 24-22.