Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Third Ngāti Porou East Coast men’s club rugby crown to TVC

By Ben O'Brien-Leaf
Gisborne Herald·
4 mins to read

Tihirau Victory Club players, coaching staff and supporters celebrate their win over Waiapu in the grand final of the Ngāti Porou East Coast men's club rugby last Saturday.

Tihirau Victory Club players, coaching staff and supporters celebrate their win over Waiapu in the grand final of the Ngāti Porou East Coast men's club rugby last Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tihirau Victory Club 19 (Manahi Brooking, Moana Mato tries; Te Kahurangi Kiel 2 pen, Benny Haerewa pen) Waiapu 12 (Tihei Turei, Gabe Te Kani tries; Mahue Mauheni con). HT: TVC 8 Waiapu 0.

Thrice-crowned and twice-crowned at home, Cape Runaway’s Finest were rock solid in claiming club rugby supremacy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save