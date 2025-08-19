A couple of upsets marked last Thursday's round of the BIZminton business house badminton league. Photo / Marc Shannon

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Tales of the unexpected in Gisborne mercantile badminton

A couple of upsets marked last Thursday's round of the BIZminton business house badminton league. Photo / Marc Shannon

Unexpected results added spice to the BIZminton business house badminton league ties last week.

In the social grade, GDC Good Guys beat league leaders Team Wairua Ora and leapfrogged them in the standings.

Smashers – with an “imported coach” – continued their winning form with a 5-1 victory over Shuttle Socks.

Lots of laughs, mistimed shots and smashes into the net continue to be the order of the day. As one player said: “The serve is the most important shot of the day.”

In the competitive grade, Lets had some intense matches against Smash Bros before winning 4-2.