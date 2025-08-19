Advertisement
Tales of the unexpected in Gisborne mercantile badminton

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read

A couple of upsets marked last Thursday's round of the BIZminton business house badminton league. Photo / Marc Shannon

Unexpected results added spice to the BIZminton business house badminton league ties last week.

In the social grade, GDC Good Guys beat league leaders Team Wairua Ora and leapfrogged them in the standings.

Smashers – with an “imported coach” – continued their winning form with a 5-1 victory

