The Kents continue to lead the competitive grade, with RSL51 second.
This week’s games are the last in the competition.
Results from last Thursday: Slammers defeated Cool Runnings 6-0; Smashers def Shuttle Socks 5-1; GDC Good Guys def Team Wairua Ora 4-2; Kents def FootFaults 6-0; Lets def Smash Bros 4-2; RSL51s def We R Family 6-0.
Draw for Thursday, 6pm: Court 1, Cool Runnings v GDC Good Guys; C2, Slammers v Smashers; C4, Team Wairua Ora v Shuttle Socks.
7.15pm: C1, Lets v RSL51s; C2, Kents v We R Family; C4, Smash Bros v FootFaults
Duty team (to sweep courts and tidy upstairs at end of night): FootFaults.
Concerns, inquiries to Linda White.