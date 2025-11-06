Tairāwhiti No 2 Anaru Reedy is determined to go out on a high at the Freyberg Masters interprovincial being held on the Omaha Beach course. The tournament ends this afternoon. Photo / Paul Rickard

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Tairāwhiti out to end Freyberg Masters golf tournament on winning high

Tairāwhiti No 2 Anaru Reedy is determined to go out on a high at the Freyberg Masters interprovincial being held on the Omaha Beach course. The tournament ends this afternoon. Photo / Paul Rickard

Tairāwhiti are “pretty shattered” but determined to end the Freyberg Masters golf interprovincial the way they started it.

Following a bye this morning in the over-40s matchplay competition being hosted by North Harbour club Omaha Beach, Tairāwhiti complete an exhausting campaign against Tasman.

New Zealand’s smallest golfing province went into the Freyberg Masters ranked 15th and bottom seeds. They will not be wooden spooners this year.

A 3-2 defeat of Southland in round 1 and half with Hawke’s Bay in round 2 earned them 1.5 team points, which has guaranteed them 14th at the worst.

Southland are on 0 team points and were heading for another defeat in this morning’s round 8 play.