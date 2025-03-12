Māori Bowls president Na Katae with the winners of the women's title (from second left), Gaylene Kanawa (skip, holding trophy), Tanya Wheeler, Kaaren Guilford and Natarsha Grimshaw. Photo / Monica Alexander Photography

Gaylene Kanawa and her Tainui team retained their national women’s title at the 51st Aotearoa Māori Bowls Tournament, held at Kahutia Bowling Club in Gisborne last month.

The other members of the winning team were Natarsha Grimshaw, Tanya Wheeler and Kaaren Guilford. They also won the women’s title in Thames last year.

Runners-up were PK Tamehana, Mina Paul, Lilliete Walton and Mere Eden of Ngongotahā Bowling Club.

The men’s winners were Alvin Gardner (s), Seddon Jury-Jane, Tom Tamati and Darryl Hancock from Canterbury.

Runners-up were Adam Blucher, Brendon Walton and Michael Staite.