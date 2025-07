Kevin Lee will be in action for Eastland in the Super Veterans North Island Division 3 competition. Eastland face Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay in Gisborne this Saturday. Photo / Paul Rickard

Badminton Eastland starts its Super Veterans North Island Division 3 campaign at home this weekend.

Eastland will host Bay of Plenty (2) and Hawke’s Bay at the Badminton Centre on Saturday.

Play starts at 9.30am, with Eastland up against BoP.

BoP face Hawke’s Bay in the next tie and Eastland play Hawke’s Bay at 1pm.

Eastland players have been battling illness so it will be a case of waiting and seeing who will be available.